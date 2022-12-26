Submit Release
EMU Tourism Faculty Member and Golden Medal Owner Chef Pınar Barut Represents EMU in Luxembourg

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department Senior Instructor and Specialist Pastry Chef Pınar Barut attended the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup Luxembourg as a jury member.

Being one of the biggest and most important culinary competitions in the world, Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup is organized every four years and attracts great attention of chefs all around the world. In 2018, the competition hosted 45,000 visitors and chefs from 75 different countries who gathered together share the same passion.

Noting that the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup held in Luxembourg is an important event for the gastronomy sector in many respects, Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç emphasized the importance of EMU attending such an event. Saying that Barut is the first chef invited to the competition from both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a World Chefs Jury member, Prof. Dr. Kılıç expressed that they are proud of it.

Prof. Dr. Klıçık stated that Barut attended the previous competition of Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup as a contestant and won a golden medal. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that the said competition is a world-renowned international culinary and pastry competition and emphasized that the competition is a meeting point for chefs.

