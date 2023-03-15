The Market Sales for Ductile Iron Pipe will reach $11.60 bn in 2029 after rising at a CAGR of 1.93% from 2021 to 2029
The market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to reach $11.60 billion in 2029 after rising at a CAGR of 1.93% from 2021 to 2029.
Ductile Iron Pipe Market Overview
A kind of pipe manufactured from ductile iron is a ductile iron pipe. Due to its strength and ease of bending without breaking, it is frequently employed in the construction and oil industries. As a result, it is perfect for usage in confined locations and has a high-pressure tolerance. Additionally, the ductile iron pipe is non-corrosive, so it won't rust with time.
A form of metal pipe known as "Ductile Iron Pipe" is constructed from an alloy of ductile iron. The alloy is ideal for use in pipes since it is both extremely strong and pliable. It is now the industry standard for a variety of pipe types, and pipes are frequently used to transport fluids including water, gas, and oil.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The Ductile Iron pipe comes in a variety of varieties. DN 80 mm-300 mm pipes are able to withstand a lot of wear. Other types are DN 350 mm-1000 mm, DN 80 mm-300 mm pipes, DN of 1100mm to 1200mm and DN 1400 mm-2000 mm pipes.
Many industries depend on the ductile iron pipe in one way or another. It is used to convey sewage and wastewater as well as potable water. Additionally, it is utilised to extract minerals and irrigate crops. Different materials can be used to create ductile iron pipes, but nickel steel is the most typical. Strong and resilient, these pipes can take a lot of damage. Additionally, it is easily moldable into any required size or shape.
Over the past few years, ductile iron pipe use has increased dramatically in many parts of the world. Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are particularly true of this. Ductile iron pipe is replacing other types of pipes in certain areas. New pipelines are also being constructed using it.
Prominent Key Players of the Ductile Iron Pipe Market Market
Several of the leading companies in the market are Saint Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Electrosteel, US Pipe (Forterra), American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Kurimoto, Ltd., Tata Metaliks, Saudi Arabian AMINTIT, McWane Inc., Construtec Ductile, Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG, Electrosteel Steels Ltd., Svobodny.
Key Market Segments Table: Ductile Iron Pipe Market Market
The market for Ductile Iron Pipe is essentially divided into the following categories:
• DN 80mm-300mm
• DN 350mm-1000mm
• DN 1100mm-1200mm
• DN 1400mm-2000mm
The following applications are available for Ductile Iron Pipe:
• Potable Water Distribution
• Sewage & Wastewater
• Irrigation
• Mining
• Others
Along with a broad review of the following regions, detailed assessments of consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, forecasts, and projections are also included:
• Middle East
• America (North and South)
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Production has decreased as a result of how this pandemic has affected the manufacturing industry. The availability of steel and iron ore has also been negatively impacted. Manufacturers are retooling and raising production capacities to satisfy the rising demand for pipes. However, due to a lack of supply and strict demands from the building industry, ductile iron pipe prices are predicted to stay high.
The Russia-Ukraine War has had a significant impact on the Ductile Iron Pipe market, as exports from the region have decreased significantly. The war has also led to an increase in the price of crude oil, which is a major contributor to the cost of iron and steel production. This, in turn, has affected the demand for ductile iron pipes, as manufacturers are now reluctant to purchase them due to increased costs.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Ductile Iron Pipe Market
The ductile iron pipe market is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry as well as the construction sector. Increased focus on energy conservation is also boosting the demand for ductile iron pipes.
Due to a variety of variables, such as: - Rising demand for natural gas and oil as a result of growing industrialization and rising use of electric vehicles, the market for "Ductile Iron Pipe" is currently facing considerable challenges. - The building industry is expanding quickly, particularly in Asia. - Consumers are becoming more conscious of the value of energy conservation. The market's expansion during the anticipated timeframe is probably going to be constrained by these difficulties.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• The benefit of the market research team is to incorporate the skills and experience of stakeholders as they enter the program.
• This evaluation can support your company's efforts to bring in new talent for the sector or assist recruiters in bringing in more qualified candidates.
• Both sides can benefit from participation and information sharing.
