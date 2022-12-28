Zuratti, Inc. Provides Top Athletes & Artists with World-Class Representation & Peace of Mind

Michael Zuratti’s full-service firm goes above & beyond in providing all the resources its clients need to be successful before, during, and after their careers

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuratti, Inc. – the Denver-based sports and entertainment management firm led by Michael Chelala, better known as Michael Zuratti, with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Cleveland – is proud to provide its client roster of top athletes and artists with the tools and resources they need to be successful before, during, and after their careers.

Since its founding by Michael Chelala, Zuratti, Inc. has quickly become renowned as an industry leader in the sports and entertainment management space by offering an impressive degree of wide-ranging support to its clients. As a full service firm, these services include pre-draft and Combine preparation to sponsorship and endorsement connections to contract negotiation, among many others.

“I founded Zuratti, Inc. because I wanted to offer some of the world’s finest athletes and artists with more than just representation services that any sports and entertainment management firm could offer,” says Michael. “Instead, I wanted to offer them the security and peace of mind they need, in all aspects of their lives, so that they could have the space they need to perform at the highest level.”

Michael added, “From general advice to career transitioning to day-to-day support, I’m proud that Zuratti has a representation for treating our clients as we would our own brothers and sisters. We’re truly all one extended family.”

