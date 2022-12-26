Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,510 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairbrush to Dispense Water on Hair (ALL-3059)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to dispense water onto the hair when brushing and styling it," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the AZIZA GODDESS COLLECTION. My design provides an even distribution of water for a more attractive and smooth hairstyle."

The patent-pending invention provides a new brush for brushing and styling hair. In doing so, it enables the user to easily apply water to curly hair. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of dipping a brush into water or using a spray bottle and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-hairbrush-to-dispense-water-on-hair-all-3059-301707463.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hairbrush to Dispense Water on Hair (ALL-3059)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.