Massage Chair Market will grow USD to 5.49 billion by 2029 it will grow at a CAGR of 6% Till 2029 : GreyViews

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the nature, product type, distribution channel, end-use, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Massage chair market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Massage chair market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An upholstered armchair with a reclining back that can massage the hands, arms, back, shoulders, and head is known as a massage chair. Based on the vibrating mechanism, the chair features a range of motors, gears, heated pads, airbags, etc. Some of the most advanced massage chairs also come with amenities like Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote controls, massage pillow pads, and other things. Stress reduction, joint pain alleviation, back pain relief, less strain on the heart and lungs, enhanced blood circulation, relief from acid reflux, higher metabolism, and relaxation are some of the therapeutic effects of a massage chair. Due to these benefits, massage chairs are now widely used across a range of sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential, and commercial. The market for massage chairs is expanding as a result of an increase in product innovations and a rise in the participation of women in the workforce around the world. Due to the growing acceptance of massage chairs in developing nations and growing awareness of their health advantages, such as the alleviation of back pain, decreased strain on the heart and lungs, and improved blood circulation, the market for massage chairs will expand profitably in the coming years. Increased offline distribution channels, celebrity brand endorsements, health spending, particularly in developing economies, workplace stress, hectic consumer lifestyles, preference for various massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, and growing e-commerce platform penetration are all significant factors driving the massage chair market.

Scope of Massage chair market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Nature, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The conventional segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The nature segment is Conventional and Robotic. The plant-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Conventional massage chairs are portable and constructed with ergonomics. Since the chairs are so portable, therapists may provide on-site massages anywhere. Therefore, conventional massage chairs can be used in business environments including offices, trade shows, conferences, employee gatherings, and others.

The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes Commercial and Residential. The lysine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The residential sector is predicted to account for a sizable share of the global market due to increased activities to relieve mental stress. The commercial category, on the other hand, is predicted to expand at a strong revenue CAGR over the forecast period. ​

The full-body massage chairs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes Inversion Massage Chairs, Zero Gravity Massage Chairs, Targeted Massage Products, Full Body Massage Chairs, and Others. The full body massage chairs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The neck, shoulders, back, calves, and feet are all rubbed in the massage chair. In chairs, the upper body's only massaged areas are the arms, shoulders, and neck. The full body massage chair now controls the majority of the market share due to broad consumer usage, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the massage chair include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The market in North America expanded significantly as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness and increased use of workouts that promote physical well-being, weight management, improved bodily stamina and increased muscular strength. Manufacturers who operate in the worldwide market are increasing their presence in response to the growing demand in order to gain a competitive edge.

Country Analysis

Germany's Massage chair market size was valued at USD 0.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.056 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2029. An increase in work-related stress and busy consumer lifestyles, an increase in consumer preference for different massage therapies that offer specific complementary services, and an expansion of e-commerce platforms are additional significant factors driving the growth of the massage chair market.

China's Massage chair market size was valued at USD 0.059 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.090 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. Growing public awareness of the therapeutic advantages of massage therapy in alleviating pain and stress is boosting demand for the product. Additionally, consumers' growing interest in complementary massage therapies including physiotherapy, acupressure, and aromatherapy is predicted to have an impact on the market's growth.

India's Massage chair market size was valued at USD 0.054 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.079 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. The market for massage chairs is expanding as a result of an increase in product innovations and a rise in the participation of women in the workforce around the world. Due to the growing acceptance of massage chairs in developing nations and growing awareness of their health advantages, such as the alleviation of back pain, decreased strain on the heart and lungs, and improved blood circulation, the market for massage chairs will expand profitably in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing facility of work from home from several industries.

