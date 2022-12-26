ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or "the Company") CRBU for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Caribou announced on December 12, 2022, "report[ing] new 12-month clinical data from cohort 1 in the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial, which show long-term durability following a single infusion of CB-010 at the initial dose level 1 (40x106 CAR-T cells)." According to the Company, "3 of 6 patients maintained a durable CR [complete response] at 6 months," and "2 of 6 patients maintain a long-term CR at the 12 month scan and remain on the trial." Based on this news, shares of Caribou fell by more than 9% on the same day.

