Troop F Weekly Report 12-19 to 12-25-22

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/22/2022

Town: New limerick

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint located a woman in New Limerick who had an active arrest warrant from back in October. The offender and the victim have not cooperated with the investigation, During a wellness check on the victim, the female was located and arrested without incident.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/19/2022

Town: allagash

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was in Allagash investigating an unrelated incident when he observed a vehicle driving and recognized the driver. Tr. Roy was aware the woman had an active arrest warrant. He stopped the car and arrested the woman without incident, transporting her to Fort Kent PD where she was able to post bail. The warrant was for failing to appear in court on an OAS charge and for VCR.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 12/22/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was investigating a complaint in Van Buren when he located a man that had 3 warrants and two sets of bail conditions for various offenses. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 12/20/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to the Port of Entry in Houlton. US Customs called and advised they had a female who was trying to cross back into the United States who had a full extradition warrant out of Florida for Fraud. Tr. Barnard went to the Houlton Port of Entry and contacted the female. Contact was made with Florida, and they advised they did want the female arrested on the warrant and they would come get her. The female was placed under arrest and was charged with Fugitive from Justice. The female was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where arrangements will be made for Florida to pick her up.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 12/21/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin participated in Shop with a Cop in Fort Kent. Tr. Martin and other members of local law enforcement joined the Fort Kent Police Department in doing some Christmas shopping with local children. Tr. Martin and the other law enforcement members took the children shopping at some of the local stores for their families.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 12/21/2022

Town: PAtten

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT, TR. SAUCIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant and Tr. Saucier teamed up with Ellis Market to hand out food baskets to local residence. Ellis Market is known for helping the community around the holidays. Tr. Merchant and Tr. Saucier delivered the baskets to the local residence who needed a little holiday help.

Incident Type: Burglary

Date: 11/28/2022

Town: Allagash

Trooper: Tr. Curtin