AAPP and Lemonade Team Up to Provide the Best Pet Insurance

The American Association of Pet Parents (AAPP) has announced a partnership with Lemonade to provide the best in pet insurance.

RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Pet Parents (AAPP) has announced a partnership with Lemonade to provide the best in pet insurance. With this partnership, AAPP members can now save up to 90% on vet bills for diagnostics, procedures, and medications, as well as receive additional coverage for preventative care including wellness exams, bloodwork, vaccines and more. In addition to these benefits, Lemonade Pet Insurance is also a public benefit corporation. After taking a flat fee and paying claims, any remaining funds are donated to meaningful causes chosen by policyholders through their Giveback program – which includes animal welfare organizations such as the Humane Society and SPCA International.

Tom VanWinkle, CEO & Founder of AAPP stated, “We know families are struggling to pay for the medical care for their pets, so we are very excited to be working with an amazing company like Lemonade to bring this incredibly valuable resource to our members."

For as little as $10/month, policyholders can receive comprehensive protection against unexpected illnesses or injuries – plus you'll be supporting charitable work done by some of America's most respected non-profits through Lemonade's Giveback program. That means you’re helping manage the financial impact of your furry friend ‘s veterinary care; all while making a difference!

Get a quote today and rest easy knowing your pet is covered should they fall ill or injured unexpectedly.

Happy New Year from your friends at AAPP and Lemonade!

ABOUT AAPP

Our mission is to keep pets happy, healthy, and in their loving homes, by providing expert, reliable resources and information that protect and celebrate the human-animal bond. The American Association of Pet Parents is a trusted source building a diverse, supportive community of pet parents to make the world a kinder, safer, more beautiful place for animals and the people who love them, keeping them out of the sheltering system.

ABOUT LEMONADE

Good for your pet, and for the world. Lemonade is a public benefit corporation. We take a flat fee up front before we pay claims. Then, we donate what’s left to meaningful causes our customers choose—including animal welfare organizations.