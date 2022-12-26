Global Scar Treatment Market to Grow Strong Through 2029, Fairfield Market Research to Offer Forecast in a New Report

Preliminary Research of Fairfield Market Research Indicates a Promising Growth Outlook for Global Scar Treatment Market During the Course of Next Few Years

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The population Reference Bureau estimates nearly 50 million injury cases in road accidents worldwide, each year. The post-surgical scarring is a commonplace, and a measurably high proportion of patients seek an effective treatment on scars. Global scar treatment market thus advances at a stable pace. A new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research intends to provide detailed growth assessment and forecast of the global scar treatment market over the next few years. The report would examine the performance of scar treatment market during 2022 – 2029.

Inflammatory, surgical, or accidental, scars are of the various types and a majority of them are of the atrophic type. Atrophic scars are typically subject to non-prescription treatment alternatives, and the primary corrective measures are topical treatments. While atrophic scarring, and scars of a skin disease remain the common factors generating demand for scar treatment, the primary findings of the report suggest an important role of road accidents in raising demand for effective treatment for injury-led scars, in turn strengthening the scar treatment market. The growing boom around aesthetic procedures is also expected to drive the growth of scar treatment market.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Topical medicines continue to the most preferred form of scar treatment as they are widely available on the market in the various convenient forms, viz., cream, gel, silicone sheet. Sustained popularity and accessibility of over the counter (OTC) products also offers a significant tailwind to the highest demand for topical medicines in global scar treatment market. While topical products provide relatively rapid relief and reduce the number of hospital visits, which would also remain an important factor driving preference for topical medicines in scar treatment market. Besides creams, and gels, sprays, oils, ointments, elastic bandages, and pressure garments represent some popularly selling categories of scar treatment market. To treat scars, pressure garments apply pressure to the scar location.

Insights into Regional Analysis

A remarkably high number of road accidents upholds North America’s dominant position in the global scar treatment market. The number of accidents and injury scars continues to rise consistently, in turn pushing the market prospects up, which is further complemented by the insurance coverage available for several scar therapy products. While a large affluent consumer population of North America remains the key driving force behind the primacy of the region in global scar treatment space, the report also highlights increasing spending power of non-premium consumer class on personal care products, and overall healthcare products and procedures. The scar treatment market will thus gain momentum with demand for scar treatment products. In addition, greater penetration of laser devices and the availability of sophisticated laser treatment infrastructure further elevate the growth prospects of North America in scar treatment market. However, as laser treatments fall under cosmetology and are thus not supported by insurance coverage, it may remain a longstanding challenge facing the scar treatment market in North America, especially the US.

Key Competitors in Global Scar Treatment Market

Sientra, hra pharma, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Avita Medical Limited, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc., Sisram Inc.

The Global Scar Treatment Market is Segmented as Below:

By Scar Type

Atrophic Scar

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar

Contractures

Stretch Marks

By Product

Topical

Laser-based treatment

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Scar Type-wise Analysis

Product-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





