Jump Recruits Shares the 2023 State of Diversity Recruitment for Start-ups and New Businesses
Jump Recruits shares real-time market insights into how start-ups can build a core foundation around diversity recruitment and hire with value.
And while you may say “I’ve got enough time to take that [diversity recruitment] later,” the reality is you won’t. It’s a lot easier to drive a difference in a group of 50 than it is one of 500.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding people is hard. Well, finding the RIGHT people is.
— Cedric Chambers
In the recruitment space, each company is competing for their target audience's attention, for the short 15 seconds it may be available. Companies are constantly trying to set themselves up as the next great thing, and in an effort for candidates to buy into it.
In that process, we’ve seen a lot of companies lie, and get called out for lying, more than ever before, with top-tier candidates demanding employers that not only produce, but care. Those places that value them as people and not as a cog in a corporate machine.
So, enter start-ups.
An economy has grown and fostered around the concept of the underdog that does things radically different, that looks for that golden standard in all startup pitches: to disrupt, to change, to synergize. And these have also brought not only new products and services, but also new ways to see the workforce and their space, adding more value to the human behind their success stories.
So, where to start? How to go about recruitment as a start-up?
Settling on a scope for the role, and its (likely) future is the foundation. First up, define what the team needs out of this new hire. One of the reasons more established/seasoned candidates stay away from young companies is that they feel they sign up for one job and end up doing two more or something else entirely. Having a clear outlook of what is needed within this new role, and for the growth of the product is key...even before posting roles anywhere online. This might mean broader roles than is industry standard, but some candidates will enjoy an environment where they don’t feel boxed into a single thing, as long as they can retain decent work-life balance as they do so. 35% of people who leave do so because of unrealistic job expectations.
To piggyback off that last point, clearly defining a role and expectations doesn’t mean limiting it. Honesty in how you present the work itself is key for long term buy-in, including conversations around what those expanded responsibilities can look like in the short-medium term. Say you got a software developer that would like to try QA at some point, pitching the opportunity to try that out and learning on the job is a big plus for some candidates that want to have a more holistic view of the development process as they climb into managerial/tech lead roles.
Next is building out a defined employer brand.
As to what that an employer brand is, let Jump Recruits illustrate with an example: picture you’re a candidate deciding to apply to either company A or company B. Both offer similar compensation and benefits, and same working model (say full remote for example). Now, let’s say company A is Tesla and company B is Microsoft. Some of the candidates will choose Tesla because of the work climate that Tesla offers (more work for more payout, projection of overall impact in EVs/full self-driving) and others might decant towards Microsoft (more product lines to transition onto to try new things, better recent track record on treating employees, cutting edge cloud infrastructure). Seems like a rather small choice, but more often than not candidates will do research on prospective employers to evaluate how they fit and make competitive choices.
The factors that impact that decision, put together, create an employer brand. In other terms, the way a company portrays (and backs up) the experience of working with them matters to candidates choosing their next employer. So simply asking the question out loud during a meeting or through a simple open-ended survey can give a lot of information into how that can look like in each specific hiring case.
So now that the set up is there, let’s talk about the actual recruitment.
Assuming a company has exhausted or want to go beyond their current network to find the talent needed; the real question is how to go about it. Old reliable LinkedIn is sure to capture a few applicants, but it opens it up to a pool of people that might just be throwing darts to see what sticks, as well as candidates that might not meet basic requirements (like work authorization, experience in a certain technology, or a variety of others). Now, let's consider into the cost-benefit analysis of doing this practice.
All in all, there’s still a product to be made and sold, investors that need to hear directly from the startup's leadership, as well as decisions that need research. Time is of the essence, and recruitment takes up a lot of it.
And while some may say “I’ve got enough time to take that on when we get bigger”, the reality is that won’t often be the case, and it’ll only get worse. It’s a lot easier to drive a difference in a group of 50 than it is one of 500. Look at the controversies around Starbucks, and countless others, to illustrate what happens when D&I comes too little too late. The sooner an emerging company can get started, the more authentic it becomes, and the more authentic it is, the more younger candidates will want to engage.
In short, carrying out meaningful changes from a D&I perspective takes work, intent, and a model that actually treats people as people. Jump Recruit’s model works for all parties, and truly helps businesses innovate, stewarding the future of corporate America and beyond.
We saw a lack of communities for Black and Brown professionals to connect and network, that’s why we decided to create the fastest-growing Discord community of 2022. With regular events, open resources, and a diverse group of different backgrounds- joining JUMP’s Discord community has helped hundreds of people in the past few months alone. 2023 is ready for the community builders and Jump Recruits has the most diverse community gathered right in Discord.
