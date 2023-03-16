The Market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems was valued at $786.70 USD in 2021, with CAGR of 24.78%
Market for automotive battery thermal management systems valued $786.70 USD 2021 and expected growth CAGR 24.78% from year to year to reach $3793.49 USD 2029.
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Overview
An 'Automotive Battery Thermal Management System' is a component of an electric vehicle that helps to manage the temperature of the battery. This system helps to prevent the battery from becoming overheated, which can lead to damage and even a fire. The system is made up of a cooling system and a heating system. The cooling system uses air conditioning to cool down the battery while the heating system warms up the battery in case it gets too cold.
Any electric vehicle must have a Thermal Management System (TMS), which helps to maintain the battery temperature within safe ranges. A TMS is made up of a number of parts, such as an AC/DC converter, sensors, and controllers. It keeps track of the battery temperature and employs a variety of tactics to keep it within reasonable bounds. This enhances the battery's performance and safeguards it against damage. TMSs will advance in sophistication over time. They will be able to keep an eye on the car's emissions and fuel economy, for example. Drivers will be able to decide where to drive and how to drive more intelligently as a result of this. This market is expanding as a result of factors such as rising demand for electrical vehicles.
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market and Regional Analysis
Automotive battery thermal management systems come in two main categories: liquid cooling and heating and air cooling and heating. In liquid cooling systems, heat is transferred from the battery to the engine using a coolant. Due to the fact that it enables the battery to remain cooler than if it were heated by the engine, this system is most prevalent in electric vehicles. Although installing liquid cooling systems can be costly, they are typically more effective than air-cooling systems. A fan is used in air-cooling systems to blow air over the battery. Because it allows the engine to run at a higher temperature without harming the battery, this system is common in gas-powered cars. Although less effective than liquid cooling systems, air-cooling systems are less expensive to install.
One of the most important elements of a sustainable automotive battery design is the automotive battery thermal management system (ABTS). In order to reduce wear and increase the lifespan of the electric vehicle battery, ABTS is in charge of making sure that the electric powertrain components stay within their nominal operating temperatures. As PHEVs and BEVs gain popularity, careful battery thermal management is necessary to ensure long-term viability. Active cooling, passive cooling, and heat exchange are the three subcategories of ABTS technologies. The most popular type of cooling is active cooling, which uses fans or pumps to move air over the battery pack to boost airflow and lower temperatures. Convection currents are used in passive cooling to move heat from the battery to the surrounding area.
Industry growth can be seen in places like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa for the automotive battery thermal management system (BTM). The demand for more efficient and environmentally friendly automotive technologies is being driven by increasingly strict emissions regulations. One such technology that can lower fuel use and emissions is thermal management systems. BTM can help to increase overall performance and fuel efficiency by effectively managing battery temperature. This lessens the negative effects that automobiles have on the environment while also saving drivers money on fuel.
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Key Market Players
This market is divided into sections based on region, type, and application. Commercial vehicles (SUV, LCV, and trucks), passenger cars, and motorcycles are the three main application segments. Lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion batteries make up the type segments. North America (U.S.\,Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France), Asia Pacific (China, Japan), and South America are among the regions (Brazil).
Key Market Segments: Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Type:
• Liquid Cooling and Heating
• Air Cooling and Heating
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Application:
• PHEV
• BEV
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19 Analysis
A post-pandemic virus called COVID-19 has caused significant losses in the populations of humans, animals, and crops. Numerous industries, including the market for automotive battery thermal management systems (BMS), have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the rising demand for safety improvements and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, the BMS market is anticipated to experience significant growth. Intense emission regulations, rising OEM initiatives to cut fuel costs, and rising demand for electric vehicles are the main factors driving the automotive BMS market. Additionally, elements like rising paratransit services and increased environmental awareness are anticipated to fuel market expansion.
Key Drivers and Barriers Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market
The rise in the number of miles driven by electric vehicles and the rising demand for electric vehicles are both factors contributing to the growth of the global automotive battery thermal management system market. The market is comprehensively evaluated in the report on the global automotive battery thermal system market.
The variety of applications and vehicle types that the "Automotive Battery Thermal Management System" market must contend with is one of its biggest obstacles. Other thermal management systems, like air conditioning, refrigeration, and heating, are a significant competitor in the market. Another difficulty the market faces is the high price of automotive batteries.
Important advantages for industry participants and stakeholders:
The market research report for the Automotive Battery Thermal System market.
also includes estimates for the region as well as the value chain analysis, sales breakdown, and competitive position. The market research report is a resource that can be used by participants, stakeholders, and other parties with an interest in the market research sector.
Why is a report on the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market so crucial?
• In-depth analysis of the global and regional markets for the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System industry is given in this market
research report.
• The analysis of the market research of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System report includes information on the market shares of the
leading rivals, ongoing business partnerships, product releases, company expansions, and acquisitions.
• Analysis of trends, technological advancements, and market size projections from 2022 to 2029 are made possible by the thorough segmentation of the
Automotive Gear Shifter market research study.
