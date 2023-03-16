The Automotive Power Liftgate Market was valued $4.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $10.70 billion in 2029
The global automotive power liftgate market was valued at $4.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $10.70 billion in 2029 thanks to a CAGR of 13.77%.
Automotive Power Liftgate Market Overview
An automatic door that opens and closes with help from the car's engine is known as an automotive power liftgate. Automobiles from manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo typically have liftgates. They are a crucial component of safety because they support keeping drivers and passengers secure in a variety of circumstances.
The automotive power liftgate is a technology that has the potential to revolutionise the way people get into and out of cars. Currently, this technology is only available in luxury cars, but the future holds great possibilities for this type of technology. Automotive power liftgates can open and close automatically using sensors and hydraulics. This means that they don't require any input from the driver, which can make them safer and more convenient. In addition, they can reduce fuel consumption by allowing drivers to get in and out of their cars without having to wait for the liftgate to open.
Automotive Power Liftgate Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Automobile power liftgates come in three varieties: manual power liftgates, hands-free power liftgates, and automated parking assist power liftgates. The most popular kind is a conventional power liftgate, which opens with a lever. When you press the key fob button, a hands-free power liftgate uses a sensor to detect your presence. A camera is used by the automated parking assist power liftgate to find the space next to the car.
For simple entry and exit, SUVs, sedans, and other types of vehicles use automotive power liftgate technology. To increase cargo capacity, it is also employed. The liftgate opens automatically when the system is turned on and remains open until you press a button to close it. There is no requirement for batteries or an external power source because the system is powered by the vehicle's engine.
The use of automotive power liftgates is becoming more widespread. This type of technology is in demand because of the growing populations and increased traffic in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa. More accidents and backups are being caused by the increased traffic, which in turn necessitates more frequent vehicle maintenance. Vehicles can be loaded and unloaded quickly and independently with the aid of a power liftgate. The driver and the business both save time and money by doing this.
Automotive Power Liftgate Key Market Players
Among the major drivers of this market's expansion are the rising demand for luxury vehicles and the urbanisation of society. Power liftgate solutions are currently being offered by a number of players, and a consolidation phase in the market is soon to be anticipated. In the automotive power liftgate market, some of the major players are Brose, Continental, Magna, Aisin, Huf Group, HI-LEX, Stabilus, QLTC, Edscha, and STRATTEC..
Key Market Segments: Automotive Power Liftgate Market
Automotive Power Liftgate Market By Type:
• Conventional Power Liftgate
• Hands-free Power Liftgate
Automotive Power Liftgate Market By Application:
• SUV
• Sedan
• Others
Automotive Power Liftgate Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19
The market for automotive power liftgates is anticipated to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, this market is expanding quickly as a result of the rising demand for SUVs and other large vehicles. Depending on the size of the outbreak and how it affects consumer demand for this kind of product, COVID-19's effects on the market for automotive power liftgates will vary. The demand for this kind of product may decrease if there are widespread outbreaks. On the other hand, if there are isolated outbreaks, demand might rise as people attempt to avoid possible contact with virus carriers.
Key Drivers and Barriers of the Automotive Power Liftgate Market
The hand-free system for the auto power liftgate also allows for remote control operation. Although the design of doors varies greatly between automakers and even between different car models, the mechanism of the automotive power liftgate stays the same. Good anti-corrosion qualities in automotive power liftgates ensure the longevity and proper operation of back doors.These days, all reputable automakers are incorporating this technology into their cars to improve passenger comfort.
The market for "Automotive Power Liftgates" is expanding quickly. Due to the many advantages this technology offers, manufacturers are concentrating more on it. The absence of a standardised design is one of the biggest problems the market is currently facing. Because of this, integrating the technology into current vehicles is challenging. The technology's adoption is being constrained by its high price as well as other factors. However, improvements in this field are probably going to encourage market expansion in the coming years.
Benefits to Industries and Stakeholders
In addition to regional projections, the market research report for Automotive Power Liftgate also includes the value chain analysis, sales breakdown, and competitive position. Participants, stakeholders, and other parties with an interest in the market research industry can use the market research report as a resource.
Why is an Automotive Power Liftgate Market Research Report so Important?
• In-depth analysis of the worldwide and regional markets is provided in this market research report.
• Data on the market shares of the top competitors, current business alliances, product releases, business expansions, and acquisitions are all included in the analysis of the Automotive Power Liftgate market research report.
• The detailed segmentation of the Automotive Power Liftgate market research study enables evaluation of trends, technological developments, and market size forecasts from 2022 to 2029.
