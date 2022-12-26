Don't Leave Your Gift Card Unused: Purchase A Product To Protect Your Car

CTEK Recommends Using Your Holiday Gift Card on Battery Maintenance Products

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are over and many people received gift cards and don't know what to do with them. In fact, a survey from creditcards.com found that 47% of adults currently have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit with the average unused amount being $175 per person. Vehicle charging specialists CTEK, a leading global brand in battery charging solutions, recommends consumers consider a purchase that keeps on giving.

During the holidays and winter months, consumers are driving to colder locations to enjoy the snow and winter sports. Many drivers overlook vehicle battery preparations when preparing for a drive in the winter months. To make sure your car is ready to go when you are, and to avoid being stuck in the cold, CTEK recommends giving your battery a full charge before departing for the mountains or driving in cold weather.

Investing in a battery charger like the MXS 5.0, with built-in functionality for both maintenance and troubleshooting, is the smart choice for drivers. The MXS 5.0 is the fastest, most effective, and versatile consumer charger CTEK has ever made. The MXS 5.0 does the thinking for you, first measuring your battery's health then delivering the right level of power to get it working at optimum capacity, with a built-in temperature sensor that automatically adjusts the output voltage for cold conditions. With the MXS 5.0's patented technology, you can even recondition your battery to restore battery health.

For confidence on the road, the CTEK four-in-one CS FREE portable charger enables charging on-the-go. The multi-functional CS FREE celebrates the growing complexity of in-vehicle technologies by providing four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Unlike traditional cables, the award-winning CS FREE uses revolutionary Adaptive Boost technology to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to start in just 15 minutes, so you know you won't be left out in the cold.

Information on CTEK battery chargers and more can be found on smartercharger.com, Amazon, and many automotive retailers.

"Use your gift card to ensure your car starts so you can enjoy all the beauty of winter," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President at CTEK North America. "Get yourself and your battery well prepared in advance, then you don't have to worry about being stuck in the cold."

For more information on winter charging, visit www.smartercharger.com

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

