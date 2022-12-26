Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,487 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Valentine's Gift Guide Consideration

Couture Perfume, Epicurean Gifts, Love Notes, Wine for Women, Cocktail Glassware

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day sneaking up, Consumer Product Events, the matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for gift guides, roundups, and product reviews.

Caskata - Glassware inspired by New York supper clubs of the jazz era, the Celia Collection features mouth-blown crystal glasses in rose/mocha and ocean/citrine colors.

Shawn Laughlin | shawn@caskata.com

Edible® - provides sweet love notes in the form of fruit, flowers, chocolates, and baked treats. Edible's Valentine's Day Fruit Bouquet features heart-shaped pineapples and chocolate-covered sprinkled strawberries.

Kaitlyn Ianiro | kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com

Effie's Homemade - the specialty biscuit company, features 3 flavors: Cocoa Biscuit: malted cocoa with crisp layers of oats and coconut; Ginger Biscuit: a lightly sweet biscuit with a ginger zing; and Oatcake: crisp, buttery layers of oats with a hint of salt.

Simone Shapiro | simone@effieshomemade.com

EngErotics, Inc. - Makes intimacy devices and CBD-infused intimate body care products. Their vitamin-rich, plant-extracted massage oils provide a long-lasting slip that leaves the skin feeling silky and hydrated.

Raven Faber | raven.faber@engerotics.com

Jazmine Beauty - Jazmine Simon was spurred into entrepreneurial motion when she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. Her Glow Getter Hydrating Primer Serum is a lightweight gel made with a blend of antioxidants to improve microcirculation and the regenerative process.

Amanda Deak | Amanda@jazminebeauty.com

M Cacao - has created the first-ever chocolate box with a customizable video screen embedded into the lid called Expressio.  M Cacao's culinary-inspired truffles, chocolate-dipped caramels and eccentric chocolate-covered chilis are graced with a personalized message for an unforgettable (and delicious) gift for the one you love.

Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com

Pretty Peptalks - brings traditional printed Valentine cards to a new luxurious level with letterpress relief-printed note cards. The boxed set Love Notes are sophisticated and imprinted with sexy, poetic, and sweet utterances to express affection.

KJ Blattenbauer | hello@prettypeptalks.com

Scenterprises - From the scent designer Sue Phillips who created perfume for Tiffany & Co. and Burberry, Scenterprises makes a line of exquisite, high quality natural perfumes. For Valentine's Days, she developed a delightful "Discovery Kit" for lovers to create their own love scents.

Sue Phillips | sue@scenterprises.com

Wanda Wen Soolip - From the mind of Los Angeles' legendary stationer, these Social Nod Cards are an elegant, eloquent, and heartfelt treat at a time when tactile communication is waning in our digitized world.

Wanda Wen | wanda@soolip.com

Teneral Cellars - A certified woman-owned wine brand, Teneral is disrupting the wine industry with sustainably farmed, produced & award-winning wines with clever names reflecting key social causes. Ten percent of profits benefit the empowerment of women and address gender and racial justice.

Erin Hunt Moore | emoore@verdantpr.com

Wooden Table Baking Co - Makes traditional alfajor, a classic Argentine confection.  Wooden Table's dark and white chocolate heart-shaped alfajores are covered with ruby chocolate, filled with dulce de leche and covered in artisanal chocolate.

Merce Aime | merceaimeok@gmail.com

Media Contact:
Trinity Ondek, 351094@email4pr.com
310.317.1543

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-product-events-offers-up-products-for-valentines-gift-guide-consideration-301709822.html

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

You just read:

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Valentine's Gift Guide Consideration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.