Naked Yoga Classes With Heather Promise Now Available at Gilbert Yoga

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbert Yoga's Heather Promise, known as a 'cult of one', is excited to announce she is launching a new Naked Yoga class for adult students aged 18 and above.

Strengthening the Body and Building Character

Heather's Naked Yoga classes will be available for $55/person on the first Friday of each month from 7:30 – 9 pm and the second Saturday of each month from 6 – 7:30 pm. Practicing flowing movements and deep breathing without clothes will help students to cultivate courage, develop emotional intelligence, and strengthen their resolve. Due to limited space in the adults-only class, pre-registration is required.

Clothing is not an option for this workshop.

A Unique Yoga Journey

"Yoga is my Dharma (purpose)," Heather states. She views Yoga as the guiding force in her personal, professional, and academic growth, and continues to regularly attend courses to advance her skills and knowledge.

Heather started her journey in the ancient Indian practice 22 years ago and began teaching to a diverse community of students in 2006. Having studied with world-class teachers, she is well-versed in a plethora of yoga styles, including Tantra, Kundalini, Vinyasa Flow, Yin, Beginner, and Prenatal.

Before starting to teach, she dedicated all her time and energy to shaping her yoga knowledge. This commitment has helped her build the skills to create comprehensive Yoga curricula for any population of students.

With her personal practice distinctly informed by Tantra and the ancient wisdom of Hatha Yoga Pradipika, she brings a unique style of teaching to her students. Each of her classes, filled with human authenticity and a love for the practice, invites students to build healthy relationships with their bodies. Her greatest joy is in giving from the heart while teaching principles of alignment, timing, flow, and stillness.

About Heather Promise

Heather Promise is the lead trainer of the Gilbert Yoga Advanced Yoga Teacher Training Program, and the Dean of Curriculum at the Gilbert Yoga Teacher Training School. She is beloved by students for her distinct teaching style that masterfully weaves together the basic Tantric techniques of asana, pranayama, mantra, and meditation to have a profound and long-lasting effect on students. With the goal to help expand the Gilbert Yoga community, and to bring yoga's many health benefits for the body, mind, and soul to students everywhere, she continues to innovate and design new classes.

Gilbert Yoga Arizona is located at 655 N. Gilbert Rd., Suite 162, Gilbert, AZ 85234. To learn more about Heather Promise and Gilbert Yoga, please visit gilbertyoga.com .

