Contents Technologies Invited To Join World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

Contents Technologies, a next-generation content company that builds and invests in IPs as well as technology/finance/service-oriented businesses within the content value chain, announces it has been invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community.

This community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising startups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders, as well as contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Contents Technologies is the third Korean company to be invited as a member of the Global Innovator Community, following Greenlabs and Lunit.

As a member of the Global Innovators Community, Contents Technologies will engage with the World Economic Forum's "Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sport" and focus on the intersection of content, technology and finance.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to have Contents Technologies, an innovative and fast-growing content company, join the Global Innovators Community and the Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Sport," said Verena Kuhn, head of the Global Innovators Community. "We look forward to what Contents Technologies will add to our initiatives and platform, specifically focused on content innovation."

Contents Technologies manages one of the largest portfolios of music copyrights and neighboring rights in South Korea, and has made strategic investments across music production, music tech, the creator economy, VFX, Web3 and gaming. Contents Technologies has cumulatively raised approximately US$60 million.

About Contents Technologies

Established in 2020, Contents Technologies (CT) is a next-generation content company that builds and invests in IPs as well as technology/finance/service-oriented businesses within the content value chain. CT is committed to innovation, technology, artistry, entrepreneurship and providing services that can expand commercial opportunities for creators and artists, as well as offering unique experiences to broaden fan engagement. CT currently manages one of the largest portfolios of music copyrights and neighboring rights in South Korea, and has made strategic investments across music production, music tech, the creator economy, VFX, Web3 and gaming.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005014/en/