Gabriel Groisman Elected Chairman of the Board of the Children's Tumor Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) has unanimously elected Gabriel Groisman of Bal Harbour, Florida, as Chairman of the Board. First elected to the CTF Board in 2016, Mr. Groisman most recently served the Foundation as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and previously as Secretary. He has also served as Chair of the Community Relations and Government Engagement Committee of the Board.

Mr. Groisman is a government affairs consultant and attorney at LSN Partners, LLC in Miami, Florida, where he is a Partner and Chair of the Israel Tech Practice. Mr. Groisman also served his community as Mayor of Bal Harbour, Florida for six years (Nov. 2016 - Nov. 2022). He is a husband and father of five beautiful girls.

In addition, Mr. Groisman is also a sought-after public speaker and TV and radio analyst, on the topics of combating anti-Semitism and Middle East policy. In 2018, Mr. Groisman was awarded the Pursuit of Justice Award by the prestigious American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists. Mr. Groisman often advises on and litigates cases around the world related to protecting the Jewish community from discriminatory conduct by governments and private individuals alike.

Mr. Groisman has a BA in Philosophy from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a JD from American University-Washington College of Law.

The Children's Tumor Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit dedicated to funding and driving innovative research that will result in effective treatments for the millions of people worldwide living with NF, a group of genetic disorders that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. One in every 3,000 people is born with some type of neurofibromatosis or schwannomatosis, which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, or cancer. NF affects all populations equally, and while there one approved treatment for a small subset of NF patients, the vast majority have no treatment options, and there is no cure yet.

"I am deeply grateful and humbled to have the support of the Board of the Children's Tumor Foundation to serve as its Chair," said Gabriel Groisman. "CTF is a place where one finds both hope and solutions for the rare genetic disorder NF, which affects millions worldwide. Everyone involved – from patients and families to researchers and medical professionals and pharma/biotech, from donors and volunteers to the staff and to the Board – they are the most incredible and passionate people you'll ever meet, and together we are absolutely determined to find treatments and cures for NF. Our loved ones with NF are fighters, but they do not fight alone."

Mr. Groisman succeeds the previous Board Chair, Tracy Galloway, who is now Chair Emeritus and a member of the Executive Committee. The CTF Board of Directors expresses its profound appreciation to Ms. Galloway for her many, and continued, years of service to CTF and the NF cause.

The Board has also selected Liz Rodbell as Vice Chair, RB Harrison as Secretary, and Randall Stanicky as Treasurer.

The mission of the Children's Tumor Foundation is to drive research, expand knowledge, and advance care for the NF community. Its vision is to End NF.

To learn more about CTF and NF, please visit ctf.org

To contact the Children's Tumor Foundation, please write to: info@ctf.org.

