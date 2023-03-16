The Market for Automotive Steering Wheel Switches was valued $1.50 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.60 Bn in 2029
— Revas
Market Overview for Automotive Steering Wheel Switches
Drivers can operate their car's functions using steering wheel switches without taking their hands off the wheel. They are installed in the middle of most steering wheels and come in various sizes and shapes. The switches typically have a number of buttons that the driver can use to operate a number of automobile functions, such as turning on the headlights, adjusting the air conditioning, or starting the engine. For more precise steering, some switches also include a joystick or a directional pad.
There have been a number of reports in recent months that demonstrate how technology is advancing and making it simpler for drivers to operate their vehicles while keeping their hands on the wheel. Some businesses are already developing goods that will take the place of the standard steering wheel switch with a more sophisticated system. As more and more vehicles are outfitted with contemporary technology, this change is likely to take place over time. In the future, it's possible that all drivers will be able to operate their vehicles with voice commands and touch screens while never taking their hands off the wheel. Driving would undoubtedly become much safer and simpler as a result. One of the main factors fueling the growth of electric vehicle demand is the rise in the market.
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Split and modular steering wheel switches are the two main varieties. Split steering wheel switches: The most popular and typically least expensive type of switch is the split steering wheel switch. They're easy to set up and use, but they have one significant drawback: if you're in a wheelchair or have trouble raising your arms above your head, getting to them may be a challenge. Switches on a modular steering wheel: Split switches are less sophisticated than modular steering wheel switches, which are also typically more expensive. Compared to split switches, they provide more flexibility, but they can also be trickier to use. In colder climates, they may be less dependable but they also require less maintenance than split switches.
The switch on the steering wheel of a car is a novel way to operate the engine and other important systems. Both passenger cars and commercial trucks frequently have it. The switch, which is mounted on the car's driver's side, can be used to start the engine, turn on the headlights, open the windows, and other things. It's a fantastic way to simplify and secure driving.
In areas like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and The Middle East And Africa, the automotive steering wheel switch market is expanding quickly. This is brought on by the rise in demand for improved convenience and safety features in cars. The following are some of the main causes of the rising popularity of automotive steering wheel switches: - Enhanced safety: By removing the need for the driver to reach across their body to change gears, automotive steering wheel switches make driving safer. Additionally, they offer a quicker way to communicate with the car. - Increased comfort: Steering wheel switches in automobiles let drivers operate their vehicles' systems without removing their hands from the wheel.
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Key Market Players
Alps Electric GmbH (Germany), Tokai Rika Corporation (Japan), Valeo S.p.A. (Italy), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leopold Kostal AG (Austria), TOYODENSO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Marquardt AG (Germany), LS Automotive Corp. (Taiwan), and Changjiang Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. are the major players in this market (China)
Key Market Segments: Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market By Type:
• Split
• Modular
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market By Application:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market By Region:
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19
Automakers are frantically trying to come up with new strategies to safeguard their customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. They're redesigning the steering wheel switch for cars as one method of achieving this. With this switch, drivers can manage numerous aspects of their vehicles from a single location. However, in the event of a pandemic, the driver might unintentionally press this switch because it is close to their hands. As a result, automakers are looking for additional strategies to safeguard their clients. One choice is to relocate the switch to a more obvious spot.
Key Drivers and Barriers of the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market
A device that aids in controlling the vehicle and its accessories is a steering wheel switch. Depending on the type of vehicle, the switch may be either manual or electric. To make it easier for the driver to operate the lights, wipers, horn, seat adjustments, and other features, different switches are installed in various places on automotive steering wheels. When pressed, the switch activates various lights or accessories in a car thanks to an electric current that is connected to an electrical circuit.
Security issues, high costs, and a dearth of compatible devices are some of the key obstacles the automotive steering wheel switch market must overcome. Manufacturers find it challenging to launch a new steering wheel switch because the automotive industry is slow to adopt new technologies. Furthermore, there are security issues with the use of such switches. These switches are vulnerable to hacking, which could put the driver in danger. Manufacturers are focusing on creating safer and more dependable switches to address these issues. Additionally, as technology advances, the cost of these switches is gradually decreasing.
Benefits to Industries and Stakeholders
The market for automotive steering wheels is expanding favourably due to rising consumer demand for vehicles with advanced features, the development of new technologies by automakers, and a rising percentage of disposable income. Numerous extrinsic and intrinsic factors have an impact on the automotive steering wheel market, according to the PESTLE analysis.
