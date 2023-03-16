The Global Market for Hair Colour was valued at $24.50 billion in 2021 with expected CAGR of 8.36%
Hair Color Market Overview
The natural colour of hair is its colour. The amount of sunlight a person is exposed to during the course of a day affects their hair colour. Most people have hair that is at least one colour, though some have multiple hues. The sun's rays give redheaded people their red colouring. The sun's rays and other environmental factors give brown-haired people their brown colouring. People with black hair can get their colour from other environmental factors in addition to the sun's rays.
It's safe to say that hair colour will become less significant as time goes on. In fact, according to some experts, people may eventually stop colouring their hair at all. The fact that hair colour is often unflattering, difficult to maintain, and can harm hair and skin are a few factors contributing to this shift.
Hair Colour Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Different shades of hair are available. The longest-lasting hair colour is permanent hair dye, which can last up to six months. Semi-permanent hair dye can last up to two weeks and is less permanent than permanent hair dye. The least long-lasting type of hair colour is temporary hair dye, which only lasts a few hours. Although semi-permanent and temporary hair dyes can be more cost-effective if you only need your hair to look different for a short while, permanent hair dye is the best choice if you want it to last for a long time.
Many people use hair colour to express their personal style, personal choice personality.Others use it for commercial purposes, such as in hair salons or for modelling.
The colour of one's hair significantly reflects their identity. It can reveal a person's personality and demonstrate how they identify with their culture. Hair colour is an important subject for many studies because people have different hair colours around the world. Here are a few of the hair hues that are most popular globally: Asia Pacific: The hair colours of people in this region range greatly, and include black, brown, red, blond, light brown, and purple. Europe: Dark hair colours like black, brown, and grey are common among Europeans. They also go by the names blond, redhead, and brunette for their light-coloured hair. North America: There is a huge variety of hair colours among North Americans.They can have darker skin with black or brown hair or lighter skin with blonde or light brown hair. The hair colour of people in the Middle East and Africa is comparable to that of the Asia Pacific region. There, people might have light brown or blonde hair.
Key Market Players of Hair Color Market
Due to the rising demand for hair colour products among both men and women, the market is anticipated to expand. Henkel, Kao, L'Oréal, Coty, Avon Products, HOYU, Combe, Conair, Estée Lauder, Godrej, Revlon, Shiseido, and World Hair Cosmetics are some of the industry leaders (Asia). These businesses are concentrating on creating new hair colour products and broadening their market reach. Additionally, they are aggressively marketing their goods to customers all over the world.
Key Market Segments: Global Hair Colour Market
Global Hair Color Market By Type:
• Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
• Temporary Hair Dye
Global Hair Color Market By Application:
• Home Use
• Commercial Use
Global Hair Color Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War and Covid-19
The market for hair colour has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have chosen permanent hair colour treatments out of fear of going bald. Due to this, there has been an increase in demand for hair dye products, which has caused their prices to rise. Due to the high demand and low supply of dye stocks, some businesses have even stopped creating new colours.
Key Drivers and Barriers of the Hair Market
Innovation in product formulation and format is the primary factor fueling growth in the global market for hair colour. Sachets of pre-measured hair colour are available and easy to use. Innovations in the product's formulation, composition, and format for sale in the market are what drive the market. Hair colour formulation is done in two steps. The first stage focuses on creating the product's foundation, and the second stage involves creating the desired shade. Special consideration must be given to elements like dye stability, colour wearability on hair, light fading, and product rheology during the formulation process.
The finished product's shades are where innovation occurs. The majority of hair colour producers currently create colours that help brighten hair, which adds to the product's popularity among consumers. The price quotient of the market has been driven by these innovations, which have increased customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rates.
Numerous difficulties are currently plaguing the hair colour market. The first issue is the wide range of hair colours, which makes it challenging for customers to find the right product. The second issue is that a lot of people choose to colour their hair at home, which can be risky. Third, many hair dye users are unaware of the long-term effects of their choices. Fourth, there are several products available that should not be used on hair that has undergone colour treatment. Fifth, people who want to change the colour of their hair frequently struggle to find products that complement the new shade.
Benefits to Industries and Stakeholders
On the basis of Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region, and Company, the India hair colour market is divided into segments. The market is divided into Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting, and Others based on application.Due to an ageing population, the Total Grey Coverage segment is anticipated to dominate the country's hair colour market in FY 2020 and moving forward.
The market is divided into Temporary, Permanent, Semi-Permanent, Highlights, and Bleach based on product type. It is beneficial to industries.
