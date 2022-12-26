Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 19.07% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Directed Energy Weapons 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Directed Energy Weapons and Forecasts Market Segment by Technology (High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, Electromagnetic Weapons, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application (Homeland Security, Military), Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), Range (More than 1 KM, Less than 1 KM), PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global directed energy weapons market was valued at US$3,939.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The global directed energy weapons market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.07% from 2022-2032 to reach US$26,458.5 million by 2032. Defense against terrorist attacks, CBRN, and nuclear threats to protect civilian lives and the national security of a nation are the key factors accelerating the demand for directed energy weapons. To restrict attacks from threats such as ballistic missiles, anti-satellite weapons, and nuclear weapons, among others, directed energy weapons such as lasers, high-intensity microwaves, and electromagnetic weapons are deployed. Rising investments in directed energy weapons (DEW) and associated technologies is anticipated to boost Asia Pacific DEW industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dew-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Directed Energy Weapons Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly damaged several economies of many regions across the globe. It has also affected the production of systems, subsystems, and individual components for directed energy weapons. The development of directed energy weapons has temporarily been put on hold, despite the fact that they are crucial for national integration and of the highest concern. However, owing to numerous advantages and capabilities over traditional weapons such as precision engagement, speed of light delivery, logistical benefits, and controlled effects, will prove favorable for the DEW market progression.

How this Report will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 286 page report provides 115 tables and 177 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global directed energy weapons market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Directed Energy Weapons. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, platform, application, product, and range and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing directed energy weapons market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

DEW Offers Operational Flexibility

The warfighter has a variety of options due to the integration of various DE weapon systems into a variety of air, land, sea, and possibly space-based platforms. They may be deployed in the front or operated from the back, and their missions may be defensive or offensive, depending on how they are configured. Some weapons can be changed repeatedly to produce different effects during a specific conflict. While some DE weapon types require suitable weather conditions, others might be able to operate in any weather. DE weapons may occasionally be able to perform multiple tasks in addition to being a weapon, such as surveillance, navigation, communication, targeting, or another function.

Numerous Advantages Associated with Directed Energy Weapons

The presence of a manipulable radio frequency (RF) or optical coupling path into the target system has a typically considerably smaller impact on the effectiveness of directed energy weapons (as is the case for conventional EW systems). In recent years, interest in High-power microwaves (HPM) and High-energy laser (HEL) has increased significantly. Despite having somewhat high development and installation costs, they also produce extremely low engagement costs once directed energy weapons are in use, resulting in a very low cost-to-benefit ratio. This indicates that it will cost much less to defeat a target with directed energy than it will to purchase the target. In various ways, HPM weapons are different from conventional electronic warfare systems. They can affect a target even while adversary systems are off, unlike EW systems, and their effects persist after the exposure has ceased.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Precise Attacks Against a Range of Well-Defended Adversary Locations

Combat in the air may change as a result of airborne HELs. Surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), ballistic missiles, and other airborne platforms might all be engaged by aircraft-equipped HELs. The use of HELs on covert unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) would allow for precise attacks against a range of well-defended adversary locations. Additionally, HPMs might be employed to protect American planes from SAMs. The use of DE weapons, in particular HPM weapons, may improve the US ability to carry out precision, effects-based operations. One of the most difficult asymmetric tactics used by adversaries, using civilians as shields, could be addressed by DE weapons. HPMs could attack almost any electronic system without directly harming adjacent residents, whereas HELs have the potential to launch precise strikes to help minimize casualties among civilians.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Directed Energy Weapons market are Bae Systems Plc, Boeing, Dynetics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell Inc., L3harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, QinetiQ Group Plc, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Defence sector click on the following links:



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10 year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.