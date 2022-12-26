Speed Limits Restored, Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in the Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the Tier 1 and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions and restored speed limits on interstates in the northwest region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region starting Friday, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and Tier 1 restrictions were implemented on Interstate 90.

Motorists traveling between Erie County and New York should continue to use Interstate 86 at the I-90 interchange. New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops, temperatures rise, and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

