Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,371 in the last 365 days.

Speed Limits Restored, Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in the Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the Tier 1 and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions and restored speed limits on interstates in the northwest region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region starting Friday, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and Tier 1 restrictions were implemented on Interstate 90.

Motorists traveling between Erie County and New York should continue to use Interstate 86 at the I-90 interchange. New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line. 

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops, temperatures rise, and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #

You just read:

Speed Limits Restored, Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in the Northwest Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.