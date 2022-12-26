Franklin Indiana Company Begins To Tackle The Metaverse
Releases a series of applications and services to create an onramp to the MetaverseINDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Indiana based TheYard.gg announces the release of a bundle of products designed to facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) play, work and transactions in the in the Metaverse economy. Included in this bundle is STAKE, a Peer-to-Peer wagering platforms, GoPixls a streaming app designed primarily for video gaming and The Yard a Community Building and video gaming tournament platform which resides on the Discord platform.
“Decentralization and P2P are key elements of the growth of the Metaverse” says Derek Pew Chairman and CEO of The Yard “ We are providing the tools and services in manageable play spaces to facilitate that growth.”
The Metaverse continues to expand as a companion space to the traditional universe. Traditional communities are looking for ways to grow into the metaverse as it offers new ways to work, play and transact.
One of the key aspirations for the Metaverse is the ability to provide virtual spaces for job skill training, education within , and exploring new career opportunities secondary and post-secondary institutions In a world where the challenge of physical limitation are no longer a problem The ability to acquire new skills and concepts quickly and within a virtual environment is key.
“Indiana, like many areas around the country has a brain drain issue” comments Derek Pew, chairman and CEO of TheYard.gg, “Building community playgrounds in the Metaverse way to drive workforce development, build community, integrate industry and educational resources and create market differentiation for Indiana.”
The Yard’s bundle of offering provides Metaverse access and allow regional focused communities to be established that is more sensitive to regional demands and regional challenges. Currently, The Yard is crowdfunding on The Start Engine platforms. Please go to www.startengine.com/offering/theyard
