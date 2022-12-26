$1.1 Billion Worldwide Phototherapy Equipment Industry to 2027: Featuring Atom Medical, AVI Healthcare, General Electric and Herbert Waldmann Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phototherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phototherapy equipment market reached a value of US$ 821.34 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,126.71 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.41% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $821.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1126.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Phototherapy refers to a treatment method in which the patient is exposed to outdoor natural or indoor artificial light sources for treating various disorders, including jaundice, psoriasis, and vitiligo. The procedure comprises radiant warmers, oxygen hood, jaundice meter, transcutaneous bilirubin meter, and other fiberoptic phototherapy devices as some of the common tools.

They are usually used in conjunction with overhead halogen and light-emitting diode (LED) systems to reduce sun damage to the skin, stretch marks, and wrinkles while enhancing facial texture and promoting wound healing. Currently, there is a growing demand for cost-effective, technologically advanced phototherapy equipment with enhanced user safety.

Phototherapy Equipment Market Trends:

The global phototherapy equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neonatal jaundice and various other dermatological ailments, such as eczema, acne, hives, and rosacea. Phototherapy devices are extensively utilized in procedures for treating bilirubin toxicity and reducing bilirubin serum concentration while significantly reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions.

This is further supported by the growing demand for sophisticated advanced phototherapy devices and escalating awareness regarding their easy availability. In line with this, the extensive healthcare expenditure, the rapid development of low-cost product variants, and the rising adoption of home phototherapy for self-treatment of skin diseases are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the introduction of intelligent LED-equipped phototherapy equipment to reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and rejuvenate the skin is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of phototherapy for eliminating mild allergic reactions caused by variation in blood composition and infection is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, strategic collaborations amongst key players, and continuous research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced phototherapy equipment and expand their applications, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atom Medical Corporation, AVI Healthcare Private Limited, General Electric Company, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Narang Medical Limited, National Biological Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Solarc Systems Inc.

