EasyIT Moves to a New Office after a year of 30% Growth

EasyIT moved offices at the end of 2022. The team had exception growth several years in a row, making it time for a bigger space. The EasyIT team moved into 4150 Tuller Road. Suite 234 Dublin, OH 43017.

Kurt and Eric Hoeft started EasyIT in 1998. The company has evolved over the years and is now one of the best-known managed service providers in central Ohio. The company provides fully managed and co-managed IT services. The team has experienced record growth over the last 3 years, which has meant growing the internal team. EasyIT is quickly approaching 50 employees, so it was time for a new office. EasyIT doubled their square footage with the new space and utilized MA Design and SHYFT collective to make the space represent the teams culture. EasyIT grew by 30% in 2022 and is excited and anticipating another strong year of growth in 2023.

The key to EasyIT's success is largely due to the team's ability to scale. EasyIT has added several new positions to our team to help manage the growth. Positions like a project coordinator have been added to the team to ensure EasyIT's clients receive excellent customer service, as the number of clients and endpoints increases. EasyIT also broke their technical support staff into Focused Service Groups to allow for mentoring and scaling while providing a group of specialized experts to support each client.

The new office space features a learning center, conference rooms, and plenty of space for the team to grow and collaborate. The team hosted their holiday party at the new office and had a wonderful time.

EasyIT plans to have an open house in 2023 to showcase the new space. Kurt and Eric said "We are thrilled to have a fun space for our team that speaks to who we are and we are excited to share that with friends at our open house event in 2023."

EasyIT provides fully managed and co-managed IT services for businesses. EasyIT supports over 8,000 endpoints with a prioritization on security and excellent customer service. Eric and Kurt Hoeft started the company in 1998, which at the time was named Capital City Consulting. Over the years, Kurt and Eric re-named the company to EasyIT and narrowed in on becoming the best managed service provider in central Ohio. EasyIT has receive the Fast 50 Award, Consumers' Choice Award, Smart Business Award, and most admired CEO recognition over the past years and continues to grow with purpose. https://www.easyit.com/

