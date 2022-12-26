$8.4 Billion Worldwide Radiotherapy Industry to 2027 - Players Include Accuray, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta and General Electric

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiotherapy market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.19% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, is used to slow down the growth of cancer cells and shrink tumors. It destroys the genetic material of cancer cells using high-energy particles or waves, such as x-rays, gamma rays, electron beams, or protons. It can be combined with other cancer treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, to improve their effectiveness.

At present, it is offered to patients depending on their cancer type, size and location of the tumor, medical history, and age and medical conditions.

Radiotherapy Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of cancer on account of unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activities, growing air pollution, and the increasing number of alcohol and tobacco consumption represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.

Moreover, the risk of developing cancer rises dramatically with age as the tendency for cellular repair is less effective in older individuals. As a result, the rising geriatric population across the globe is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of effective, low-cost, and easy-to-use radiotherapy products is bolstering the growth of the market growth.

In addition, modern radiotherapy techniques, such as three-dimensional (3D) conformal, intensity-modulated, and image-guided, deliver a lower dose of radiation to healthy tissues while a higher dose to the tumor. They also improve organ-at-risk (OAR) sparing and provide no physical sensation to patients.

This is increasing their adoption in multiple applications and settings in chronic disease treatment, which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for radiotherapy around the world. Furthermore, the market is projected to experience growth on account of the rising healthcare expenditure in both emerging and developed economies.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eckert & Ziegler, Elekta AB (publ), General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd, Ion Beam Applications, Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global radiotherapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiotherapy market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiotherapy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5djccj

