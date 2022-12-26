Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,309 in the last 365 days.

Tomes Auto Group provides $5,000 Donation to a Free Clinic in McKinney, Texas

December 26, 2022 6:00 AM | 1 min read

The Tomes Auto Group just donated $5,000 to McKinney's Community Health Clinic

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- December 26, 2022 -- The Tomes Auto Group just donated $5,000 to McKinney's Community Health
Clinic. They are a FREE clinic that provides high-quality and compassionate healthcare to underserved individuals and families, empowering people to realize their highest potential in work, life and community. The Tomes family has supported Community Health Clinic for several years and this year's donation will help families who cannot afford quality healthcare. Steve Wurm, executive director, said We are thankful for the donation but not surprised. Their generosity is unsurpassed. Bob and Brandon Tomes have touched the lives of many in our community.

The Tomes Family is blessed to be able to support many of the great charities in McKinney, Texas.

The Tomes Auto Group is made up of three local auto dealerships.
Bob Tomes Ford, Brandon Tomes Subaru, and Brandon Tomes VW.
The Tomes family has been in McKinney for almost 40 years. https://www.tomesautogroup.com/

Media Contact

Jeffrey Chernoff, Consumers' Choice Award, 1-866-292-7322, info@consumerschoiceaward.com

Maylin Olea Martinez, Executive Assistant to Bob Tomes, Tomes Auto Group, 214-544-5079, mmartinez@bobtomesford.com

Twitter

 

 

 

SOURCE Tomes Auto Group

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Tomes Auto Group provides $5,000 Donation to a Free Clinic in McKinney, Texas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.