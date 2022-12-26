Tomes Auto Group provides $5,000 Donation to a Free Clinic in McKinney, Texas

The Tomes Auto Group just donated $5,000 to McKinney's Community Health Clinic

Clinic. They are a FREE clinic that provides high-quality and compassionate healthcare to underserved individuals and families, empowering people to realize their highest potential in work, life and community. The Tomes family has supported Community Health Clinic for several years and this year's donation will help families who cannot afford quality healthcare. Steve Wurm, executive director, said We are thankful for the donation but not surprised. Their generosity is unsurpassed. Bob and Brandon Tomes have touched the lives of many in our community.

The Tomes Family is blessed to be able to support many of the great charities in McKinney, Texas.

The Tomes Auto Group is made up of three local auto dealerships.

Bob Tomes Ford, Brandon Tomes Subaru, and Brandon Tomes VW.

The Tomes family has been in McKinney for almost 40 years. https://www.tomesautogroup.com/

