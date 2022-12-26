Submit Release
Global Hair Mask Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global hair mask market reached a value of US$ 624.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 834.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.

The global hair mask market reached a value of US$ 624.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 834.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A hair mask refers to a deep conditioning treatment used to nourish and strengthen hair. It assists in reducing hair fall and damage, maintaining a healthy scalp, and ensuring shinier, softer and manageable hair. It also aids in protecting heat-damaged, chemically colored, curly, and aging hair.

It is generally made using bananas, eggs, avocado oil, honey, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera. At present, it is easily available in cream and clay-based formulas that can be applied on dry, damaged, frizzy, and long hair. As a result, it is gaining immense traction around the world.

Hair Mask Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution levels are rising across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Hair masks boost hair growth, enhance texture, and maintain the density of hair.

They also help in controlling the damage caused by excessive usage of harsh shampoos, chemical treatments, and heating tools, such as hair straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers. Consequently, their demand is increasing, especially among the millennial population, across the globe.

Moreover, there is a considerable increase in online beauty tutorials that are encouraging consumers to use these products in the comforts of their homes.

This, along with their ability to treat dandruff, and hair loss, is influencing their sales positively worldwide. Furthermore, leading players are using organic and silicone-free product variants to expand their consumer base, which is impelling the growth of the market. The market is also propelled by the boosting sales of smartphones and the rising sales of hair masks through e-commerce platforms on account of their benefits like cash backs, discounts and wide product range.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aveda Corp. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.), COBIOSA, Coty Inc., Davines S.p.A, Kao Corporation, Leonor Greyl USA, L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Shiseido Company Limited and Unilever plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hair mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair mask market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global hair mask market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

