Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Hematological Malignancies Fuels Sector

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology (PCR, Flow Cytometry, NGS), Application (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors), End User(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Research and Academic Institutes) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimal residual disease testing market is valued at an estimated USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rise in the number of patients with cancer and hematological malignancies, growing awareness drives regarding cancer by governments, and increasing collaborations and partnerships between companies.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market, by technology, during the forecast period

The minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market. Device being easy to use, easy accessibility of assay kits, and a good sensitivity are the major factors contributing the large share of this segment.

Hematological Malignancies applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and other applications. In 2021, the hematological malignancies application segment accounted for the largest share. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing incidences of leukemia, lymphoma and their types and awareness about continuous monitoring of patients with these diseases.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region minimal residual disease testing market

The global minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific minimal residual disease testing market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of a large pool of patient population, the rising focus of key players in the region, government efforts to increase awareness about the detection of diseases, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals & clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and the strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Labcorp Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Guardant Health (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (US)

ArcherDX, Inc. (US)

Asuragen Inc. (US)

Arup Laboratories Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Cergentis B.V. (Netherlands)

Molecular MD (ICON plc) (Ireland)

Invivoscribe, Inc. (US)

Mission Bio, Inc. (US)

Natera, Inc. (US)

Opko Health, Inc. (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Genetron Health (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Flow Cytometry

6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.4 Next-Generation Sequencing

6.5 Other Technologies

7 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market , by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hematological Malignancy

7.2.1 Leukemia

7.2.1.1 Myeloid Leukemia

7.2.1.2 Lymphoblastic Leukemia

7.2.1.3 Other Leukemias

7.2.2 Lymphoma

7.2.2.1 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Nhl)

7.2.2.2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma

7.3 Solid Tumor

7.4 Other Applications

8 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market , by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4 Academic and Research Institutes

8.5 Other End-Users

9 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

