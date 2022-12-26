Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Global Market Report 2022: Europe and North America Reflect High Growth Potential, Asia Pacific Leads the Way

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2021), Growth Trends, and Market Forecast (2022 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next few decades, the rate of generation of municipal solid waste (MSW) will outweigh that of the urbanization worldwide. The situation is alarming, and estimations implicate more than 4 billion tons of municipal solid waste to be generated per year by the end of 2050. Voluminous growth in municipal and industrial waste generation forms a strong base for the establishment of waste-to-energy market.

The global waste-to-energy market has been thoroughly studied in a newly published report that reveals how the market growth will unfold during 2022 - 2029. Escalating investments in WtE technology, especially from the nations abiding by the Paris Climate Change Agreement is expected to fuel the growth of waste-to-energy market.

The report forecasts market revenue to reach nearly US$45.2 Bn in 2029, up from US$27.7 Bn attained in 2021. The market continues to be influenced by the regulatory guidelines about municipal solid waste management, says the report.

Key Insights and Trends Across Global Waste-to-energy Market

Among more than 2,400 active WtE facilities recorded across the globe as of 2022, over 700 operational facilities exist in Asia Pacific, around 500 in Europe, and nearly 200 in North America

China alone houses over 400 active WtE facilities

Thermal conversion currently accounts for more than 3/4th of the overall market valuation and will continue to surge ahead of the other WtE conversion routes through 2029 end

With more than 60% market share, electricity generation will remain the top application area

Over 2022 - 2029, global WtE market will observe a healthy CAGR of more than 6%

Veolia, SUEZ, Covanta Holding Corporation, China Everbright International Limited, and Keppel Corporation Limited remains the top 5 players

Electricity Generation Key Application Segment, Thermal Conversion Most Sought-after in Waste-to-energy Market

The waste-to-energy market report provides deep-dive analysis of the various market segments. Based on application, electricity generation currently contributes more than 64% to the overall market revenue and will clearly be the dominant area of application throughout the assessment period. On the other hand, based on the technology preferred for WtE conversion, thermal conversion technology is likely to remain the top segment in the waste-to-energy market. The segment currently accounts for over 75% market share in terms of value and will most likely continue to surge ahead because of a growing user perception about it as a viable means of reducing the load on landfills. In this segment, incineration will garner greater traction on the back of is higher operational feasibility, and economic viability.

Europe, and North America Reflect High Growth Potential, Asia Pacific Leads the Way in Waste-to-energy Market

Asia Pacific spearheads global waste-to-energy market with presence of the maximum number of operational WtE facilities. China will retain the lead in terms of the total installed base while the report also highlights the other key markets of Asia Pacific, viz., India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The region's improving scenario around renewable energy generation, and sustainable waste treatment are likely to contribute around 200 more new WtE facilities over the next decade. Furthermore, Europe that houses around 500 functional WtE facilities, follows Asia Pacific.

Europe's waste-to-energy market witnesses strong presence of some of the globally prominent companies in this space, including Veolia, Suez, and EQT AB, which will continue to support the market growth in the region. The report marks a significant role of European governments, in form of landfilling and carbon taxation, in creating a favorable breeding ground for waste-to-energy market. North America on the other side showcases an accelerating market with more than 200 newly established WtE plants in the region. The US is especially an untapped market with high growth potential. The nation has been lately witnessing a growing number of installations of new WtE plants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018-2029

4. Global Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2018-2029

4.1. Global Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, by Technology, Capacity (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018-2029

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Thermal

4.1.1.1.1. Incineration

4.1.1.1.2. Pyrolysis

4.1.1.1.3. Gasification

4.1.1.2. Biological

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness/Comparison Matrix Analysis, by Technology

4.2. Global Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, by Application, Capacity (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018-2029

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Electricity Generation

4.2.1.2. Steam Exports

4.2.1.3. Combined Heat & Power (CHP)

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness/Comparison Matrix Analysis, by Application

4.3. Global Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, by Region, Capacity (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018-2029

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. North America

4.3.1.2. Europe

4.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness/Comparison Matrix Analysis, by Region

5. North America Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2018-2029

6. Europe Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2018-2029

7. Asia Pacific Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2018-2029

8. Rest of the World (RoW) Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Outlook, 2018-2029

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Veolia

Covanta Energy Corporation

Seuz

Sembcorp Industries

China Everbright Environment Group Limited

AVR

EQT AB

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Viridor

Ramboll Group

