Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade's Premier Float Builder, Unveils an Inspiring Lineup of Float Entries for the 134th Rose Parade on January 2

Thousands of Volunteers Race to Transform Steel Structures into New Year's Day Masterpieces as the Longest Tenured Rose Parade Float Builder Kicks Off Decorating Week

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off its 34th year of Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and uplifting lineup of 2023 Rose Parade float entries.

Celebrating the unlimited potential that each new year brings and the opportunity of a fresh start – as conveyed through this year's Rose Parade theme, "Turning the Corner" – Fiesta Parade Floats is proud to present 2023 float entries for Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Donate Life, Building Industry Association of Southern California, Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Claremont McKenna College.

Once again exceeding the standard for float design, construction and floral presentation, each entry will showcase the 2023 theme through a diverse array of inspiring and entertaining design concepts that include a riverboat paddling downstream, a well-known yellow brick road, a creative take on a college campus, monarch butterflies, and a tribute to next-generation health care.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry's only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats over the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2023 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

"The last two years have been challenging, but like so many others, we've adapted, and we're absolutely thrilled to return to doing what we love. All of us at Fiesta Parade Floats are eager and excited to see a year's worth of planning and preparation come together in a matter of days," said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. "We're grateful to have amazing clients that inspire us to start fresh, dream bigger, and embrace the unlimited potential that each new year brings, which is certainly fitting for this year's theme. We are looking forward to another great parade."

ABOUT FIESTA PARADE FLOATS

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2023 Rose Parade will be Fiesta's 34th year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.

