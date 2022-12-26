Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive garage equipment market size is expected to grow from $7.16 billion in 2021 to $7.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27%. The advent of autonomous vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive garage equipment global market. Autonomous vehicles are vehicles that can operate without the assistance of a human driver.

The automotive garage equipment market forecast consists of sales of automotive garage equipment products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are garage equipment, including two and four-post lifts, hydraulic scissor lifts, wheel balancers, wire changer machines, car washers, and machines, smoke meter, and injector cleaner. Basic equipment is required to begin working on a vehicle, and common equipment contains particular sets that enable you to work on more sophisticated repairs.

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend in the automotive garage equipment global market. The automotive garage equipment market is changing as a result of increased technological advancements, allowing its operators to work more efficiently.

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segments

The automotive garage equipment global market is segmented:

1) By Installation Type: Mobile, Fixed

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Type: Lifting Equipment, Body Shop Equipment, Wheel and Tire Service Equipment, Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment, Washing Equipment, Others

4) By Application: Automotive OEM Dealerships, Franchise Stores, Independent Garages

By Geography: The automotive garage equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive garage equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive garage equipment market, automotive garage equipment market share, automotive garage equipment market trends, automotive garage equipment market segments and geographies, automotive garage equipment global market players, automotive garage equipment global market demand, automotive garage equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gray Manufacturing Company Inc., Snap-On Incorporated, Vehicle Service Group, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd., Istobal S.A., Symach, Standard Tools and Equipment, Autec Inc., Ravaglioli S.p.A, The Lincoln Electric Company, CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International (Pty) Ltd., VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH, Forward Lift Company, and Manatec Electronics Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

