Strategies For Global Automotive IoT Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive IoT market size is expected to grow from $115.06 billion in 2021 to $125.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Automotive predictive diagnostics solutions are the main driver of the market.

The automotive IoT market research consists of sales revenue generated by entities (organisations, partnerships, sole proprietors) through IoT hardware, software and services to automotive customers. Automotive IoT is an integration of sensors, gadgets, software applications, and others designed to perform a specific or wide range of activities, such as fleet management, predictive diagnostics, and others.

Global Automotive IoT Market Trends

Automotive predictive diagnostics solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive IoT market. The automotive companies are partnering with technology players for the integration of predictive diagnostics solutions into their existing models, which allows the upkeep frequency to be as low as possible to stop unplanned reactive maintenance without incurring costs related to doing an excessive amount of preventive maintenance.

Global Automotive IoT Market Segments

The global automotive IoT market is segmented:

1) By Service Type: Consulting and Implementation Services, Support, Maintenance, and Management Services, Training Services

2) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Others

By Geography: The automotive IoT global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, TomTom, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, AT&T, Apple, and Robert Bosch.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

