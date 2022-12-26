Bakers Yeast Market size is forecast to reach US$3.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the adoption of active dry yeast as a leavening agent in bakery products is driving the Active Dry Yeast segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bakers Yeast Market size is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Bakers Yeast belongs to the species saccharomyces cerevisiae and is the common name for the yeast strains that are widely used in bakery products as a leavening agent. These are single-cell microorganisms found around the human body. Bakers yeast is increasingly being adopted across the world in bakery products as it can be stored for longer periods at room temperatures without any loss of changes in its properties. The rise in the demand for bakers yeast for bioethanol production, growing adoption of inactive dry yeast for making malt beverages, increase in the awareness about the benefits of active dry yeast, and the growing investment by the key players to develop nutritional bakers yeast to enhance its applications as a leavening agent are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bakers-Yeast-Market-Research-509584

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bakers Yeast Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Bakers Yeast Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the demand for bakers yeast for bioethanol production.

2. The increase in the adoption of active dry yeast as a leavening agent in bakery products is driving the Active Dry Yeast segment. However, the inaccessibility of raw materials required in the production of baker’s yeast is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Bakers Yeast Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bakers Yeast Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509584

Segmental Analysis:

Bakers Yeast Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Bakers Yeast Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Active Dry Yeast and Inactive Dry Yeast. The Active Dry Yeast segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2021-2026.

Bakers Yeast Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Bakers Yeast Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Cakes, Bread, Pastries, Biscuits, and Others. The Cakes segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for single cell microorganisms like baker’s yeast to produce cakes and the rise in the investment by the key players to develop quality cake products using bakers yeast (saccharomyces cerevisiae).

Bakers Yeast Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Bakers Yeast Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Europe segment held the largest share with 30% of the overall market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bakers Yeast Industry are -

1. Associated British Foods Plc

2. AngelYeast Co

3. Lallemand Inc

4. Lesaffre International Corporatio

5. Oriental Yeast India Private Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Bakers Yeast Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509584

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Yeast Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Yeast-Ingredients-Market-Research-504919

B. Baker’s Yeast Extracts Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19104/bakers-yeast-extracts-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062