Clean Group Offers Commercial Cleaning in Sydney, NSW, Australia During the Pandemic

Sydney, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Clean Group, a Sydney-based cleaning company, is happy to announce that they will offer commercial and office cleaning services to buildings and businesses in Sydney and the surrounding areas, even during the pandemic. Clean Group also offers a free COVID-19 protection and disinfection with TGA approved products for all new clients. This ensures that germs will be gone for as long as 30 days. For those interested, they can request a free quote onsite.

Clean Group employs reliable commercial cleaners who will show up on time and do a high-quality job. Clients can rest assured that their office cleaners will pay attention to every detail and provide high-quality sanitisation at a reasonable price. It is 100% guaranteed. Their two decades of combined experience allow them to provide the best cleaning services for commercial and office establishments in Sydney. This includes carpet cleaning, strata, gym cleaning and medical facility cleaning.

Suji Siv is the CEO and the owner of Clean Group. She says that finding the right cleaning company for commercial and office buildings in Sydney can be likened with searching for a needle among a thousand flowers. You will find it difficult to find the right cleaning company in Sydney, as there are many companies that claim to specialize in commercial cleaning. We guarantee that your commercial spaces will be spotless, clean, well-maintained, and reorganized. Clean Group also uses non-toxic, high quality cleaning products. While many cleaning companies might promise all these, Clean Group will exceed your expectations.

They also want to emphasize that the importance of maintaining a clean, disinfected commercial and office environment is even greater in light of the current pandemic. COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus, is spread through coughing and sniffling as well as personal contact with infected persons or things. It is important to make sure that the virus does not spread from office to commercial buildings. Regular cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization are the best ways to make sure this happens. It has been scientifically shown that these activities can eliminate and kill viruses and prevent them spreading.

The HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner is one of the most advanced cleaning tools. This ensures indoor air quality at an acceptable level. This prevents people from inhaling pollutants that could cause asthma attacks and allergic reactions. The i-mop floor cleaner is also used. This advanced cleaning tool cleans floors faster than a traditional wet mop. The i-mop's twin counter-rotating brushes provide cleaner floors than other similar surfaces and are 90 percent more effective. To prevent cross-contamination, it also has colour-coded accessories. Its suction technology ensures a clean and dry floor.

They also offer environmentally friendly cleaning services. This means that the materials and processes used are not harmful to the environment. They ensure that water is used in their cleaning operations is minimal. They try to minimize the use of harsh chemicals that can have adverse effects on the environment and people. They will not use strong chemicals unless it is absolutely necessary. They will also ensure that they only use a small amount of these strong chemicals when necessary by using microfibre technology.

For cleaning, they use microfibres. These synthetic cloths are made from nylon or polyester. They have a net-like appearance that traps more dirt and moisture, making them more effective at cleaning surfaces. They also absorb more water that ordinary cloths, so you will need less water and cleaners.

Clean Group Sydney offers a range of services. If you are interested in learning more, please visit their website. You can also contact them by phone or email.

