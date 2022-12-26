Submit Release
Acerus Announces Resignation of Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX: ASP; OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that Mr. Scott Leckie has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Company Contact
Naveed Manzoor
Chief Financial Officer
ir@aceruspharma.com


