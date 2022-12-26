Acerus Announces Resignation of Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX: ASP; OTCQB: ASPCF) today announced that Mr. Scott Leckie has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately.



