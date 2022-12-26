Strategies For Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive microcontrollers market is expected to grow from $10.67 billion in 2021 to $11.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.86%. Growing demand for driverless vehicles is contributing to the growth of the automotive microcontrollers market. An autonomous vehicle is able to operate itself and perform necessary functions without human intervention.

The automotive microcontrollers market overview consists of sales of automotive microcontrollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to self-contained systems consisting of processors, memory, and peripherals, and used as an embedded system. The system uses an integrated chip that is used to control the functions in automobiles. Microcontrollers are used in a system that is small and consists of the least number of components. The systems used in automobiles are remote control systems, operating systems, and automobile audio systems.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Trends

Mergers and acquisitions are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive microcontrollers global market. In August 2021, Analog Devices, a US-based semiconductor company, acquired Maxim Integrated for a deal of $20 billion.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Segments

The global automotive microcontrollers market is segmented:

1) By Type: 8 Bit, 16 Bit, 32 Bit

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

3) By Connectivity: Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Connectivity, Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Connectivity, Vehicle to Cloud (V2C) Connectivity

4) By Technology: Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection, Tire Pressure Monitoring System

5) By Application Type: Powertrain and Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety and Security Systems, Infotainment and Telematics

By Geography: The automotive microcontrollers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toshiba Corp, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, Rohm Semiconductors, Texas Instrument Incorporated, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Labs Private Limited, and Fujitsu Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

