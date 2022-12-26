Strategies For Global Crop Monitoring Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to ‘Crop Monitoring Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the crop monitoring market size is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $2.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The increase in demand for smart agriculture and IoT in agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the crop monitoring market going forward. IoT smart farming is a system designed to monitor crop fields using sensors that monitor light, humidity, temperature, soil moisture, crop health, and irrigation system automation, allowing farmers to monitor agricultural conditions from any location.

The crop monitoring market analysis consists of sales of crop monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that monitor crop growth and any anomalies to effectively prevent diseases or infections that would harm crops. Crop monitoring devices are smart devices used for certain farming operations during the crop developmental stages, such as water spraying and harvesting, to enhance crop production. They were placed in the field for the data collection of various parameters, including temperature, precipitation, leaf water potential, and overall crop health.

Global Crop Monitoring Market Trends

The adoption of advanced modern technologies is a key trend gaining popularity within the crop monitoring market. Crop yield has been protected by AI-based technology against a variety of circumstances, including climate change, growth, employment troubles, and food security concerns.

Global Crop Monitoring Market Segments

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Farm Type: Small Sized Farms, Medium Sized Farms, Large Sized Farms

3) By Technology: Variable Rate Technology, Sensing And Imagery, Automation And Robotics

4) By Application: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting And Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Yield Mapping And Monitoring, Variable Rate Application, Weather Tracking And Forecasting, Other Applications

By Geography: The global crop monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Topcon Corporation, Trimble, The Climate Corporation, Yara International, CropX Technologies, Cropio, Earth Observing Systems, PrecisionHawk, Ag Leader, Taranis, Monsanto Company, Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc., Davimac Manufacturing, and Kubota Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

