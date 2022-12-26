Global Acoustic Insulation Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Acoustic Insulation Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the acoustic insulation market share is expected to grow from $12.34 billion in 2021 to $13.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98%. Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution is contributing to the growth of the acoustic insulation market. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines noise pollution as any sound that is above 65 decibels (dB). Also, noise becomes harmful as it exceeds 75 decibels (dB) and is painful above 120 decibels (dB).

The acoustic insulation market research consists of sales of acoustic insulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for soundproofing in various industries. The acoustic insulation creates a barrier between the interior and exterior areas of the wall and prevents noise from entering and exiting from the area. These insulation materials are also used as heat resistance in industries.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Trends

The key players in the acoustic insulation market are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technologies with greater efficiency to limit the sound between the rooms.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market Segments

The global acoustic insulation market is segmented:

1) By Type: Mineral Wool, Glass Wool, Polymeric Foams, Natural

2) By End-User Industry: Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & OEM

By Geography: The global acoustic insulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Armacell International, Soprema, Rockwool International, Huntsman Corporation, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, BASF, Johns Manville, Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH, Cellofoam GmbH, Regupol Bsw Gmbh, The 3M Company, Trelleborg, and L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

