Global Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cast resin dry type transformer market size is expected to grow from $3.36 billion in 2021 to $3.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55%. An increase in demand for electricity is expected to drive the cast resin dry type transformer market. Cast resin dry type transformers are actively used in converting the voltage of the current to the required industry specifications.

The cast resin dry type transformer market outlook consists of sales of cast resin dry type transformers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that convert alternating current from one voltage to another voltage. A cast resin dry type transformer is a dry type transformer that does not use liquid for insulation with the primary and secondary windings encapsulated with epoxy resin. The cast resin offers protection against adverse ambient conditions and is generally smaller in dimensions and lighter in weight. They are used in commercial, industrial, and residential settings for indoor and outdoor applications. Cast coil transformers are better in respect of impulse voltage withstand strength compared to conventional dry type transformers.

Global Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Trends

The use of (Internet of things) IoT enabled cast resin dry type transformers is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The use of IoT connectivity ensures the identification of poor quality electrical connections with thermal monitoring, thus extending equipment life and reducing maintenance expenses as well as downtime.

Global Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Segments

The global cast resin dry type transformer market is segmented:

1) By Type: Converter Transformer, Rectifier Transformer

2) By Cooling Type: Natural Air Cooling, Forced Air Cooling

3) By Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase

4) By Voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage

5) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Others

By Geography: The global cast resin dry type transformer market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ABB, BHEL, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Hammond Power Solutions, Hitachi Ltd., Voltamp Transformers, WEG Group, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Legrand, PI, Cast-RESIN and Power Sp. z o.o.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

