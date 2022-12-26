Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size Worth USD $35,681 million by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Health and taste conscious consumers are increasingly choosing low and no alcohol beer to socialize are enhancing the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Non-Alcoholic Beer Market size is estimated to reach $35,681 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% over 2021-2026. Beer is one of the world's oldest fermented drinks and one of the most frequently used alcoholic beverages. Non-Alcoholic Beers, as the name sounds - beer which does not have alcohol. However, the non-alcoholic variety consists of a little alcohol, this is usually prepared through dealcoholization of carbohydrate by the addition of yeast and other enzymes. Alcohol-free beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.05 percent ABV, de-alcoholised beer has a maximum alcohol content of 0.5 percent beer, and low-alcohol beer has a maximum alcohol content of 1.2 percent beer. As a result of increasing health-conscious lifestyle trends, demographics, tougher laws, religious prohibitions, and customer preferences, interest in non-alcoholic beers (NABs) has grown steadily, driving market growth. During the forecast period 2021-2026, market expansion is poised to be fuelled by increasing attention of consumers to health-issues linked to alcohol abuse urges breweries to expand the assortment of conventional beers through novel drinks concepts. Furthermore, companies are gaining strong operating margins despite facing challenges related to labelling and less than 1% alcohol content in non-alcoholic beer.

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

2. Health- and taste-conscious consumers are increasingly now choosing low- and no-alcohol beer to socialize, drink responsibly and save lives are enhancing the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market report.

4. Stringent laws regarding the manufacturing and its compliance to the various regions is set to create hurdles for the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Materials : The Non-Alcoholic Beer Market based on material can be further segmented into Malted grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes and Others. The malted grains segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Sparkling Wine Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores and Others.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Non-Alcoholic beer Market with major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is the world's top producer of non-alcoholic beer. Moreover, beer producers in the region of Europe are attempting to make profit on the rising demand in low-alcohol variants by developing goods in this category.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry are -

1. Heineken International B.V.

2. Moscow Brewing Company

3. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

4. Krombacher Brauerei

5. Carlsber

