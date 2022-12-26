The Baby Whisperer, Artlightbaby, Offers In-Home Maternity and Newborn Photography in the New York and New Jersey Areas

While most parents want to capture the beauty of their child's first days, getting to a photo studio can be exhausting. Artlightbaby owner Patricia Freire is an experienced and talented photographer who travels to her client's home with everything necessary for a newborn photoshoot.

Photographer Patricia Freire of Artlightbaby has been called the Baby Whisperer. She travels to clients’ homes in the New York and New Jersey areas for maternity and newborn photoshoots, delivering stunning photos without the need to travel.

“I travel to my client's house with everything necessary for a newborn photoshoot in the comfort of their homes, so they don't have to leave the house with a days-old baby,” Freire said.

Stunning nature pregnancy and newborn photoshoots

Many clients have captured the beauty of their pregnancies and the first days of their newborn’s lives with stunning nature photoshoots with Artlightbaby. Freire views photography as a way of life, allowing people to savor so they can be repeatedly felt.

“My photography centers around the connection between pregnancy, mother and child, and couples,” Freire said. “I needed to capture the raw, primal, intimate love between parents, pregnancy, and babies. When your body and theirs are so soulfully connected.”

Reliving emotion through photography

Freire said she has always been drawn to the art of photography and studied the field in Spain. To her, photography is more than a job; it’s a way of life that allows her to freeze emotions in an image so they can be treasured later. Freire said she is always ready for an adventure and to create lasting memories through her photography, no matter the weather or location.

“I am deeply inspired by cinema and fine art photography and the way these mediums can convey emotion and tell a story,” Freire said. “As a photographer, I have a special passion for capturing the intimate and wild moments of maternity and newborn photography. I believe that these brief and fleeting stages of life are some of the most beautiful and important, and I strive to capture them in a way that preserves the memories and emotions of these special times.”

