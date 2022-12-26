Connolly Wealth Management breaks down Roth Conversions to help people with tax-efficient retirement planning.

Retirement planning experts at Connolly Wealth Management help people plan their retirement smarter and manage their finances for a better retirement.

For most people, retirement is a great phase where they enjoy life without worrying about finances. Ideally, retirement is a time to slow down from the fast pace of life, pursue hobbies and take life a day at a time. Retirement planning is necessary to achieve that golden life and can be a long-term process that involves sacrificing money each month.

According to Connolly Wealth Management, many people don’t know how to build a solid retirement plan which leads to shared retirement horror stories, people saving their whole lives for retirement only for that golden life to slip through their fingers.

One of the common missteps that people make with their retirement financial planning is failing to account for complex retirement package rules that result in high taxes and fees. Connolly Wealth Management sheds light on retirement planning, RMD’s and tax savings during retirement (Roth Conversions).

Unbeknownst to many, Roth Conversions are a tax-efficient way to save for retirement. Retirement money is moved from a traditional taxable account into a Roth account that helps manage taxes and RMDs. Retirement planning experts share many benefits of Roth conversions, but it is important for clients to truly understand the taxable impact of a Roth conversion. Connolly Wealth Management is focused on providing solutions that help retirees plan for retirement smarter so they can live better lives.

As part of Connolly Wealth Management’s commitment to providing planning assistance that minimizes lost retirement savings, the retirement experts assign clients an investment advisor to help curate incoming retirement plans. “Whether you are planning for a retirement 20 years away or confounded at how to turn your savings into a viable retirement income stream, we help you manage your finances so that your finances aren’t managing you.”

As a general rule, Connolly Wealth Management emphasizes the importance of planning for safety and growth and leveraging every opportunity available. “It’s time in the market, not timing the market. The market doesn’t care if you are unprepared for a crash.”

Connolly Wealth Management is known for helping its clients make their one shot at getting retirement right count. Visit Connolly Wealth Management to learn how to get the maximum value out of retirement savings and make sound financial decisions.

