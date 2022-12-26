Qargo Coffee arrives in San Jose, CA to take the coffee industry to the next level

In search of an innovative proposal, Qargo Coffee brings Silicon Valley the experience of hand-crafted quality coffee.

The coffee industry is expanding and Qargo Coffee is positioning as a main actor in the coffee market, creating a premium experience thanks to its national partnership with Lavazza, a brand with over 125 years of cultivation experience and with the highest quality standards in their products and their social work with La Reserva de Tierra Selection.

At Qargo Coffee, they are firm believers that customers must enjoy the best because they deserve the best. From a complete menu of top-tier quality products, to an exceptional customer experience, they make drinks that guarantee excellence and flavor, while also ensuring that each space and each moment is unique.

“Opening in the city of San Jose is simply bringing the Qargo brand to the capital of technology, in the whole entire world. It's the place where the youngest generation of tech-lovers and engineers are growing and we know they’re in love with coffee. From San Jose, we plan on expanding in the Bay Area and take on San Francisco.'' - said Sebastian Garcia, Marketing Director for Qargo Coffee.

Qargo Coffee San Jose promises to be a space dedicated to inspiring even greater ideas from its entrepreneurial and tech experts residents, offering also Italian-inspired Bindi desserts and pastries and the famous plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks, plus multiple grab-and-go options. And of course, their top-tier menu would not be complete without the exclusively crafted beverages inspired by local flavors, a must in every Qargo Coffee store (see menu here https://issuu.com/qargocoffee/docs/qcsanjosemenu?fr=sN2UzMTU0MDk2Nzc).

“Having a new business is always an adventure, and opening our Qargo Coffee store has been an enlightening experience. Besides learning how to make a great cup of coffee, thanks to the Lavazza training process, we are also creating an incredible community around the love for coffee. San Jose customers have been very welcoming and open to coming to the store, trying our products, and living the Qargo Coffee experience. The best part is watching them leave with a good impression and a big smile and then seeing them return daily for another cup of coffee. That has shown us the heart and the constant support of this community for upcoming businesses, which makes us very proud of making our city home to Qargo Coffee.” -said Sriram Kotni, Operator for Qargo Coffee San Jose.

But why is coffee so important to the San Jose population? It’s simple, they run on coffee. Their lives are devoted to working, studying, learning and staying on the move, and that’s also why they need the fuel that keeps them moving. This is exactly where Qargo Coffee comes in, to provide the creators a space and a product to be inspired, empowered and energized, one cup of coffee at a time.

About Qargo Coffee

Qargo Coffee is a specialty coffee shop proudly serving world famous, sustainably-sourced Lavazza coffee, inspired handcrafted drinks, delicious Italian pastries, tasty baked goods, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2020, the Florida-based company is on a mission to create a new coffee shop experience and their locations create an oasis for a moment of relaxation, intimate conversation, gathering of friends and most importantly to empower the creator.

Qargo Coffee products also include the Italian-inspired Bindi desserts and pastries and the famous plant-based Lotus Energy Drinks, plus multiple grab-and-go options. However, a top-tier menu would not be complete without the exclusive crafted beverages inspired by local flavors, a must in every Qargo Coffee store.

They are also committed to developing new locations with eco-friendly construction methods and sustainable best practices, while positioning to expand in select markets across the U.S.

Find out more about their products and new locations on their social media and their website: https://linktr.ee/qargocoffee

