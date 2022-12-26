Buy Now Pay Later Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring Affirm, Afterpay, Klarn, LayBuy, Paypal, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, By Component, Channel, Vertical, Application, Region: Global Forecast to 2028." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies.

Major players in Buy Now Pay Later Services Market include Affirm Holdings Inc, Afterpay, Klarna Bank AB, LayBuy Group Holdings Limited, Paypal Holdings, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Market Analysis and Insights: Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Analysis & Insights

Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Scope and Market Size

The key deliverables of this report are Market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Buy Now Pay Later Services Market revenues segmented by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies.

The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Buy Now Pay Later Services Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Buy Now Pay Later Services Market segmentation by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

By Channel

By Vertical Videos

Home

Furniture

Electronics

Fashion

Others

By Application

Retail Goods

Media Entertainment

Healthcare

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

