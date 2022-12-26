Submit Release
Industry leader MyPetArt.AI Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Rehome Pets

Wondering who makes those crazy pet avatars that are famous all over the internet? Or what furry (or scaly, or feathered) friends look like if they had their own lifelike avatar? Global startup MyPetArt.AI has the answer.


Before and after photos of a Black Labrador  generated by the My Pet AI tool.

A global startup, MyPetArt.AI, is making waves after unveiling an innovative tool that shows fur parents what amazing, shocking, and hilarious art Artificial Intelligence (AI) can create.

By turning photos of foster animals into portraits and works of art, MyPetArt.AI is now helping shelter dogs and cats find their forever homes. The platform uses advanced AI technology to create professional photoshoot-style images, as well as fun styles ranging from Pixar Characters to Renaissance and Pop Art of the animals. The app is similar to Lensa AI, a picture editor for selfies and photo retouching, but is specialized in generating pet photos.

The founder of MyPetArt.AI, Emma, hopes that giving foster dogs AI makeovers and presenting high-quality and humorous photographs will attract the attention of potential adopters and help them find permanent homes.

Animal shelters in the US and Canada can receive free AI-generated pet photos from MyPetArt.AI. To apply, visit their website.

For those wondering what their pet would look like as a Lego character, a Renaissance-style painting, or any other scenario, they can create their own pet AI avatars. 

This tool was tried out by a famous Instagram dog, Borris, and the results are both hilarious and believable. The AI was able to accurately recreate the labrador in a wide variety of situations and settings. With every photo, the AI captured Borris' unique character and personality, from wearing glasses in the office to dressing as an astronaut in space. Other images included Borris as an anime character, a Lego character, and even in cyberspace.

For customers who purchase AI pet art, MyPetArt.AI donates free AI Pet art to an animal shelter to help rehome more cats and dogs. 

