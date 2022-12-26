Armored Fresh Has Already Begun Making Waves In The US Market With Their Plant-Based Cheese Line

Cutting-edge food technology has aided Armored Fresh in developing a delicious line of plant-based cheeses. This healthy option is taking over the US Market after only a brief time of it being available in stores.

Plant-based alternatives to everyday foods are growing in popularity. The demand for great tasting options without dairy is on the rise as more and more people switch to a plant-based diet. Not only can plant-based cheeses be healthier, but they can be even tastier.

Armored Fresh is a food tech company that has introduced an entire line of plant-based cheese options to the US Market. Their incredible product options are healthier, and customers agree that they make for a delicious alternative.

Armored Fresh’s rapid success in the US Market

The Armored Fresh plant-based cheese line is made with a base of almond milk. Utilizing food technology, they’ve transformed the humble ingredient into every type of cheese one could need. Sliced cheese for sandwiches, cubes of cheese for the perfect charcuterie board, and more make up their innovative and tasty line.

When Armored Fresh first made the jump to launch in the US, they received an incredible 24 million dollars in funding. Some of the investment firms were the same investors who backed big-name brands like Impossible and Beyond. This huge response enabled them to launch with a bang, making an incredible first impression.

In just a short time in the US, they’ve worked with the top five retailers nationwide. In just six weeks, Armored Fresh was stocked in more than 100 stores in the NYC area. They were one of the few Korean companies to obtain a Times Square Billboard, and they got it for two years to center their brand in the heart of NYC.

Their launch event was held at one of the top vegetarian restaurants in New York City with Armored Fresh’s delicious cheese used on some of the menu items. Out of 3,000 people sampled, all 3,000 provided a positive response for a stunning 100% rate.

Armored Fresh’s products and where to find them

Armored Fresh utilizes almond milk and plant-based lactic acid to achieve the texture and flavor of their cheeses. Packed with protein in every serving, the products are ideal for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone looking for a healthier plant-based alternative.

Currently, the cheese line is available in more than 100 stores in NYC, but it will be expanding to locations in New Jersey in the upcoming months. This will add even more big-name retailers to their list of distributors for nationwide expansion.

