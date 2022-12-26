Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,298 in the last 365 days.

Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2031 with Assessment of the Top 10 Market Participants by Competitiveness, Product, and R&D Capabilities

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the industry landscape, propulsion type, satellite applications, and corporate strategies to determine the market position and industry competition.

The analyst offers insights into challenges to enable satellite propulsion solutions stakeholders to be aware of potential issues while developing strategies to capture opportunities over the forecast period.

Used to produce thrust for orbit insertion, attitude control, station keeping, and other in-orbit maneuvers, satellite propulsion is vital to the successful operation of satellites. The systems encompass chemical (e.g., solid, liquid, hybrid, and hot/cold gas), electrical, hybrid chemical, hybrid electrical, and non-propellant propulsion (e.g., electrostatic, electrothermal, plasma).

Market participants are developing new technologies such as fusion, green propellant, and nuclear thermal propulsion as alternative satellite propulsion solutions.

The publisher segments global satellite propulsion solutions market by chemical and non-chemical propulsion use by the commercial, military, and government end users. The publisher expects the market to rise during the forecast period (2021-2031).

The study also provides regional analysis focusing on revenue and unit forecast by application. In addition, we assessed the top 10 global market participants by competitiveness, product, and R&D capabilities.

Other information includes:

  • Analysis of satellite propulsion by orbit, system type, and application
  • Market dynamics, drivers, and restraints
  • The competitive environment for companies and countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Demand Segmentation
  • Satellite Propulsion by System Type
  • Market Overview
  • Quick Facts
  • Satellite Propulsion by Mass Class
  • Current and Emerging Trends
  • Current and Future Projects
  • Space Verticals
  • Competitors
  • Satellite Forecast by Mass
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast
  • Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast by Application
  • Satellite Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Top 10 Company Profiles

  • Boeing
  • Boeing SWOT
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Northrop Grumman SWOT
  • Safran
  • Safran SWOT
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  • Airbus S.A.S. SWOT
  • Thales Alenia
  • Thales Alenia SWOT
  • MBDA/ArianeSpace
  • MBDA/ArianeSpace SWOT
  • Raytheon Technologies
  • Raytheon Technologies SWOT
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne SWOT
  • IHI Aerospace
  • IHI Aerospace SWOT

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast
  • Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Micro-propulsion Systems
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Solar Sails
  • Growth Opportunity 3: ASEP
  • Conclusion - Main Takeaways

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulgupz



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2031 with Assessment of the Top 10 Market Participants by Competitiveness, Product, and R&D Capabilities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.