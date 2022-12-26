Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2031 with Assessment of the Top 10 Market Participants by Competitiveness, Product, and R&D Capabilities
Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the industry landscape, propulsion type, satellite applications, and corporate strategies to determine the market position and industry competition.
The analyst offers insights into challenges to enable satellite propulsion solutions stakeholders to be aware of potential issues while developing strategies to capture opportunities over the forecast period.
Used to produce thrust for orbit insertion, attitude control, station keeping, and other in-orbit maneuvers, satellite propulsion is vital to the successful operation of satellites. The systems encompass chemical (e.g., solid, liquid, hybrid, and hot/cold gas), electrical, hybrid chemical, hybrid electrical, and non-propellant propulsion (e.g., electrostatic, electrothermal, plasma).
Market participants are developing new technologies such as fusion, green propellant, and nuclear thermal propulsion as alternative satellite propulsion solutions.
The publisher segments global satellite propulsion solutions market by chemical and non-chemical propulsion use by the commercial, military, and government end users. The publisher expects the market to rise during the forecast period (2021-2031).
The study also provides regional analysis focusing on revenue and unit forecast by application. In addition, we assessed the top 10 global market participants by competitiveness, product, and R&D capabilities.
Other information includes:
- Analysis of satellite propulsion by orbit, system type, and application
- Market dynamics, drivers, and restraints
- The competitive environment for companies and countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Satellite Propulsion Solutions Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Demand Segmentation
- Satellite Propulsion by System Type
- Market Overview
- Quick Facts
- Satellite Propulsion by Mass Class
- Current and Emerging Trends
- Current and Future Projects
- Space Verticals
- Competitors
- Satellite Forecast by Mass
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast
- Revenue and Number of Satellites Forecast by Application
- Satellite Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Top 10 Company Profiles
- Boeing
- Boeing SWOT
- Northrop Grumman
- Northrop Grumman SWOT
- Safran
- Safran SWOT
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Airbus S.A.S. SWOT
- Thales Alenia
- Thales Alenia SWOT
- MBDA/ArianeSpace
- MBDA/ArianeSpace SWOT
- Raytheon Technologies
- Raytheon Technologies SWOT
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Aerojet Rocketdyne SWOT
- IHI Aerospace
- IHI Aerospace SWOT
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast
- Revenue and Satellite Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Micro-propulsion Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Solar Sails
- Growth Opportunity 3: ASEP
- Conclusion - Main Takeaways
10. Next Steps
