Leading Whistleblower Attorney in New York, The Howley Law Firm P.C. offers Expertise on Healthcare Whistleblower Rewards and Protections.

With billions of dollars in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other government healthcare programs, The Howley Law Firm helps whistleblowers stop this massive fraud, earn financial rewards, and protect their careers.

The Howley Law Firm is shedding light on whistleblowing, including the protections and rewards available for whistleblowers. Nationwide, whistleblower cases have been on the rise and The Howley Law Firm is helping whistleblowers report fraudulent healthcare claims and navigate the complicated laws that offer them financial rewards and legal protections. At The Howley Law Firm, individuals who report fraud, waste, and abuse of government healthcare programs are represented by experienced, results- driven whistleblower attorneys with more than 30 years of experience.

Decades of Experience

The lawyers at The Howley Law Firm have decades of experience representing clients in complex investigations and litigation, including successfully obtaining whistleblower rewards and protections for clients who report fraud, waste, and abuse in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. These lawyers understand and expertly navigate legal protections to protect and reward individuals who come forward with evidence that helps the government prove healthcare fraud.

The Howley Law Firm represents clients in all major whistleblower programs nationwide. In addition to helping whistleblowers earn financial rewards, your whistleblower attorney works to ensure that you receive all the protections that state and federal whistleblower laws provide.

The Healthcare Fraud Epidemic

The Howley Law Firm focuses on healthcare fraud because that is where some of the largest frauds occur.

The government estimates that false claims submitted to Medicare and Medicaid cost taxpayers billions of dollars every year. In addition to increasing the burden on taxpayers, this type of fraud results in less money being available to provide top quality healthcare. Much of this fraud is difficult to discover, however, without the help of insiders who have access to medical and billing records.

To help uncover healthcare fraud, the government pays whistleblower rewards of between 15% and 30% of the amount it recovers from the fraudsters. As a result, some of the largest whistleblower rewards every year are paid to individuals who help the government identify and stop Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

In addition to a strong commitment to advocating for whistleblowers, The Howley Law Firm provides education through its website to help you understand the ins and outs of whistleblowing.

Get in touch today with The Howley Law Firm to learn more about how you can report fraud, earn whistleblower rewards, and protect your career..

Media Contact

The Howley Law Firm

John Howley, Esq.

+1 (212) 601-2728

United States