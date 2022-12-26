Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Report 2023: Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia are the Main Exporters with Brunei and Singapore Relying on Imports

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Paddy Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By production, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and the Philippines are the major paddy producers in Southeast Asia, and in 2020, Indonesia ranked first in Southeast Asian countries with 55.535 million tons of paddy production. Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia are the main paddy exporters in Southeast Asia, while Brunei, Singapore and other countries basically rely on paddy imports, and countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia also need to import a large amount of paddy to meet domestic demand every year.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Overall, the size of the paddy market in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially with the increase in population and economic development of each country, the demand for paddy will grow steadily.

According to the publisher, the Southeast Asian paddy industry is forecast to maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar are the world's major paddy exporters, and the growth of global demand for food has boosted their paddy production and export scale.

On the other hand, the growth of population in Southeast Asia brings about the growth of paddy demand, and the economic development leads to the change of the type of paddy that people demand to high-quality paddy, which also promotes the development of the paddy industry in Southeast Asian countries.

Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Paddy Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Paddy Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Paddy Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Paddy Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Paddy Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Paddy Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Paddy Industry in Singapore

1.1 Singapore's Paddy Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Paddy Industry Production Status

1.2.2 Singapore Paddy Industry Sales Status

1.2.3 Singapore Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Processing and Trading Companies of Singapore Paddy

2 Analysis of Thailand Paddy Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Paddy Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage

2.2 Thailand Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand Paddy Industry Production Status

2.2.2 Thailand Paddy Industry Sales Status

2.2.3 Thailand Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

2.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Thailand Paddy

3 Analysis of the Philippine Paddy Industry

3.1 Philippine Paddy Industry Development Environment

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Philippine Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

3.2.1 Production Status of Paddy Industry in the Philippines

3.2.2 Philippines Paddy Industry Sales Status

3.2.3 Philippine Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

3.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Paddy in Philippines

4 Malaysia Paddy Industry Analysis

4.1 Malaysia Paddy Industry Development Environment

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia Paddy Industry Production Status

4.2.2 Malaysia Paddy Industry Sales Status

4.2.3 Malaysia Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

4.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Paddy in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Paddy Industry Analysis

5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Paddy Industry

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia Paddy Industry Production Status

5.2.2 Indonesia Paddy Industry Sales Status

5.2.3 Indonesia Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

5.3 Major Processing and Trading Companies of Indonesia Paddy

6 Vietnam Paddy Industry Analysis

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Paddy industry

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam Manufacturing Industry

6.2 Vietnam Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam Paddy Industry Production Situation

6.2.2 Vietnam Paddy Industry Sales Status

6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Paddy Industry

6.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Vietnam Paddy

7 Analysis of Myanmar Paddy Industry

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Paddy Industry

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar Paddy Industry Production Status

7.2.2 Myanmar Paddy Industry Sales Status

7.2.3 Import and Export Status of Myanmar Paddy Industry

7.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Paddy in Myanmar

8 Brunei Paddy Industry Analysis

8.1 Brunei Paddy Industry Development Environment

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Paddy Industry Operation 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei Paddy Industry Production Status

8.2.2 Brunei Paddy Industry Sales Status

8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Paddy Industry

8.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Brunei Paddy

9 Analysis of the Paddy Industry in Laos

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Paddy Industry

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Operation of the Paddy Industry in Laos 2018-2022

9.2.1 Production Status of the Paddy Industry in Laos

9.2.2 Laos Paddy Industry Sales Status

9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Laos Paddy Industry

9.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Laos Paddy



10 Cambodia Paddy Industry Analysis

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Paddy Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Paddy Industry Operation Status 2018-2022

10.2.1 Cambodia Paddy Industry Production Status

10.2.2 Cambodia Paddy Industry Sales Status

10.2.3 Cambodia Paddy Industry Import and Export Status

10.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises of Paddy in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Paddy Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Paddy Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Paddy Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eo0zs1

