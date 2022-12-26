Yah'ki Awakened LLC Announces 'Health and Liberation Tour' Across Several States in the US

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2022) - Yah'ki Awakened LLC has announced the 'Health and Liberation Tour' which is planned to stop in several cities throughout the year. Nearly 70% of all sales of Yah'ki Awakened products are made in the cities included on the proposed tour.

Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/149230_890287eb54bc2bad_001full.jpg

Yah'ki Awakened LLC, a company that promotes peace, health, energy, and awareness, was founded in 2016. It is a multimillion-dollar health and wellness enterprise. All of its products are made with only natural ingredients. Aside from selling products, the company offers 1:1 consultation calls and has over 100 articles on its website that educate its customers about their bodies, minds, and spirits.

Yah'ki Awakened LLC has grown from a small basement team and a home-based business to $1.3 million annual revenue in merely a year. Immediately after being established as an LLC in March 2017, it has seen a surge in sales within the first year and quickly increased revenue to $4.2 million.

What is Yah'ki Awakened LLC's plan?

To further increase the company's visibility in the public eye in 2023, Yah'ki Awakened LLC is gearing up to visit 11 HBCUs across the country. This tour will help the company spread the word about its mission and support the local area. With specific tour dates to be revealed in the upcoming months, the Yah'ki Awakened LLC's 'Health and Liberation Tour' plans to stop in several cities throughout the year.

Alexander Hickman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/149230_890287eb54bc2bad_002full.jpg

Yah'ki has more plans to educate its audience. Midway through 2023, Yah'ki Awakened LLC will debut its television series 'Food Forensics Investigation' which will be available for streaming on various platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Several additional upcoming motion pictures and documentaries are scheduled for release after that.

The company also plans to open two full-service "Healing Homes" with ideal locations in St. Louis and Atlanta. With more precise dates to be revealed as the growth continues, it is anticipated that the first Healing Home will be ready to welcome visitors sometime during the summer of 2023 and the second in the winter or spring of 2024.

